Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 17, 2023

-Award-winning poet helps launch this year’s Roswell Roots: When it comes to the art of the spoken word, few voices are as influential as that of Ashlee Haze. The Georgia State University graduate is known as one of the best competitors on the poetry slam circuit, consistently winning top honors and gaining notice from icons including Missy Elliott. And later this month, audiences in Metro Atlanta will have another chance to find out why Ashlee Haze has become such a sought-after creative talent.The City of Roswell will kick off its Black History Month programming with Lyrics and Lyre: An Evening of Poetry and Music, happening Sunday, January 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. Produced by Haze and her Philosophy Media Group, the event will feature a unique fusion of spoken word and music, with poets including Adán Bean, Mia Willis, and Jon Goode accompanied by Okorie "OkCello" Johnson on cello, Rayn on harp, Téja Veal on bass, and Carey Durham on violin. Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $18, and are on-sale now (click here for more information). Roswell’s Black History Month celebration is known as Roswell Roots, and features more than 20 events and programs throughout the month of February. Produced by the city’s Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department, this year’s lineup also includes performances of "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman" (written and performed by Leslie McCurdy) and the Black Opry Revue. For more information on this year’s Roswell Roots, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive preview of Lyrics and Lyre: An Evening of Poetry and Music with Ashlee Haze and her fellow artists.

Chef Philip Meeker and Poorvi Chordia founder and Herbs & Kettles: January is National Hot Tea Month, Chef Philip Meeker, Founder, Bright Seed and talk the health benefits of tea and more. Poorvi Chordia, Founder, Herbs & Kettles (and Certified Master Tea Sommelier) Chef can demo the dessert from the Jan 22 event menu and Poorvi will demo the tea. Poorvi and Chef Philip are friends and foodies. They collaborated to bring their love of food and passion for travel and culture together as an experience to share with others. They created this collaboration of tea-infused small bites & cocktails. The event is Sunday, January 22, 4pm-6pm, at The Lola located adjacent to the Southern Dairies in Old Fourth Ward at 621 North Avenue. For ticket information click here.

Dondria Is Back And With A New Perspective: Dondria’s career started in 2007. With a $15 webcam, a voice touched by God. A candid rendition of Ciara's "Promise," Dondria, aka Lil Phatfffat (her name on YouTube), captured the audience of millions, including the ear of super producer Jermaine Dupri. His DM changed the young Dallas native's life forever! At just 20 years old, Dondria signed a one-of-a-kind deal with So So Def Records and, under Dupri's mentorship and management, released her debut album, Dondria vs. Phatfffat, in August 2010. Perspective is available on all music streaming platforms. Follow Dondria on social media @DondriaNicole

Dr. Angelina Clarifies that Wegovy AKA "The Skinny Shot" is more beneficial than superficial: As regular consumers of social media, we open our minds to participate in trending topics and challenges. Hair products, makeup tools, and foreign foods gain popularity and quickly become sparse on store shelves. Recently there has been controversy over the excessive use of Wegovy, an anti-obesity medication for long-term weight management. The shortage of Wegovy caused providers to begin prescribing their weight loss patients with Ozempic, an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. President and Co-founder of Ideal Body Institute, Dr. Angelina Postoev has over 10 years of experience to serve Georgia with the best surgical care in the state. She completed her residence at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, one year of critical care at Ohio state, and one year of Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Updates on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Reports say her three daughters will receive Graceland. Christal Jordan has more on information that, plus funeral services. Keep up with her on social media @EnchantedPR