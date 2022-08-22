Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 22, 2022

Crush Fest returns to Yonah Mountain Vineyards: This Saturday, August 27th, bringing musicians, food trucks, local artisans, and wine enthusiasts to the 200-acre family-owned winery and vineyard in Cleveland. The festival was created by Yonah Mountain Vineyards founders Bob and Jane Miller, who purchased the property back in 2005 with the goal of creating wines competitive with the best in the world. The name, of course, is in reference to beautiful Yonah Mountain, which towers high above the winery and provides a spectacular backdrop for visitors. And a perfect place to view the mountain and the surrounding grapevines? The new outdoor pavilion, which the team outfitted with solar shingles and built in response to the pandemic and the growing enthusiasm for spending time outdoors.

Dr. Winawer talks the latest with monkeypox, and how to avoid the virus: New cases continue to show up across the U.S. and another minor has now been infected in the state of New York. Dr. Winawer gives tips on how to stay safe.

Iyana Halley talks her new film "Beast" and more: Iyana portrays "Meredith Samuels," one of Elba’s daughters. In the film, Elba’s character is a widowed dad of two teenage girls, he takes his daughters on a sightseeing trip to the South African game reserve. However, their journey quickly becomes bloody as the family and their wildlife biologist friend (played by Sharlto Copley) come face-to-face with the massive apex predator hellbent on killing every human it encounters. Beast is in theaters everywhere now. Follow Iyana on social media @IyanaHalley Click here to watch the trailer.

Eric Rittmeyer talks Helping Kids (And Adults) Emotionally Prepare For The Return To School: Eric Rittmeyer discuss some tips parents can use to help guide their children through the "emotional tornado" many of them experience as a new school year approaches. Some of these tips include

Lelsi Peterson gives Romantic overnight dates in Georgia: It seems that families put their date nights on hold during Summer, and they pick back up when school is back in session. Travel expert Lesli Peterson gives some romantic overnight date ideas around the state of Georgia. Check out her website for more information here.

Karin Slaughter book signing in Woodstock: Karin Slaughter back to Downtown Woodstock to launch her latest novel, "Girl, Forgotten," on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Karin will be in conversation with Joshilyn Jackson. Your "ticket" includes a hand-signed hardcover copy of GIRL, FORGOTTEN. Note: You will NOT receive an actual ticket. This event will take place across from FoxTale Book Shoppe at the Woodstock Arts Theater (formerly Elm Street Theater), 8534 Main St, Woodstock, GA. To sign up click here.