Flavor Rich Restaurant serves up unique Chorizo Burger

Once upon a time there was the Flavor Rich food truck (which appeared on Good Day Atlanta on more than one occasion). Then they decided since that was going so well, why not open a brick and mortar restaurant. And since we’re telling this story in the form of a fairy tale, it appears they are well on their way to living happily ever after.

When #BurgersWithBuck got wind of this we thought it was high time to go pay our old friend Christopher Fletcher a visit, and check out Flavor Rich Restaurant… and boy are we glad we did.

If you like Chorizo (and #BWB does), you’ll likely love the Chorizo Burger. Let’s just say, Fletcher is not shy with the Chorizo as the patty is an 80/20 blend, Chorizo to Angus beef. In other words, it’s got a really nice kick to it, but not too much. They top it with their house made chipotle ranch, avocado, pico, green onion, and cilantro. The Chorizo Burger has kind of a Spanish vibe.

If Chorizo isn’t your thing, they also have BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger. We may try to sample that one the next time we’re in Suwanee, but it will be hard not to order the Chorizo Burger… again!

For more information about Flavor Rich Restaurant including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their Facebook page. If you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.