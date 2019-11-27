Easy twist on a classic pumpkin pie with Chadwick Boyd

Pumpkin pie recipe with Chadwick Boyd: He's a judge on Hallmark Drama's new baking competition series "Christmas Cookie Matchup," he stops by Good Day Alanta easy twists on classic pumpkin pie. See tips below.

“Easy Twists on Pumpkin Pie”

Steps:

Make 1/2 of a classic pumpkin pie filling

Use a 14” tart pan

Place half of a refrigerated pie crust in the tart pan

Make the Nut-Fruit Streusel – see recipe

Place half the streusel on the bottom of the crust

Pour the pie filling on top

Bake at 350F for 45 minutes

Put the rest of the streusel on top

Bake for 20 minutes more

Nut-Fruit Streusel

Ingredients

1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

¾ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup finely chopped pistachios

½ cup finely chopped dried fruit (apricots, currants, dates)

½ cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

½ cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoon All-Purpose flour

3 tablespoon melted butter

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the first 7 ingredients with a fork. Add the butter; mix again.

Place half the streusel on the bottom of the tart pan. Pour in the pumpkin pie filing.

Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet and put on the center rack of the oiven.

Bake the pie for 45 minutes.

Place the remaining streusel evenly on top of the pie.

Continue baking for 20 minutes more.

Remove from the oven. Let cool completely. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve.