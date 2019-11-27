Easy twist on a classic pumpkin pie with Chadwick Boyd
ATLANTA - Pumpkin pie recipe with Chadwick Boyd: He's a judge on Hallmark Drama's new baking competition series "Christmas Cookie Matchup," he stops by Good Day Alanta easy twists on classic pumpkin pie. See tips below.
For more information on Chadwick Boyd click here.
“Easy Twists on Pumpkin Pie”
Steps:
Make 1/2 of a classic pumpkin pie filling
Use a 14” tart pan
Place half of a refrigerated pie crust in the tart pan
Advertisement
Make the Nut-Fruit Streusel – see recipe
Place half the streusel on the bottom of the crust
Pour the pie filling on top
Bake at 350F for 45 minutes
Put the rest of the streusel on top
Bake for 20 minutes more
Nut-Fruit Streusel
Ingredients
1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger
¾ teaspoon sea salt
1 cup finely chopped pistachios
½ cup finely chopped dried fruit (apricots, currants, dates)
½ cup finely chopped crystallized ginger
½ cup packed light brown sugar
2 tablespoon All-Purpose flour
3 tablespoon melted butter
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
In a medium mixing bowl, mix together the first 7 ingredients with a fork. Add the butter; mix again.
Place half the streusel on the bottom of the tart pan. Pour in the pumpkin pie filing.
Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet and put on the center rack of the oiven.
Bake the pie for 45 minutes.
Place the remaining streusel evenly on top of the pie.
Continue baking for 20 minutes more.
Remove from the oven. Let cool completely. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve.