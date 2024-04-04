Casting Call for April 3, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Extras/Background

Project: ‘Law of Toughness’ - Naked Gun Reboot

Casting: Any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+

Filming: 5/4 - 6/2

PAID

Email: Send name, height, weight, contact, and 3 recent pictures to Send name, height, weight, contact, and 3 recent pictures to extras@roselockecasting.com

Subject line: BANG BANG

Project: Disney’s ‘Moana’

Casting: Adults and children of Polynesian, Samoan, Tongan, and Pacific Island descent + actors with special skills like traditional fishing, basket weaving, lei making, and more

Filming: July - September

Open Casting Call: Saturday April 6th, 10AM - 2PM @ 400 Ethan Drive, Fayetteville, GA

To create your profile and for more info: Visit talent.ahartcasting.com

Jobs

Job Title: Production Manager for SHEATL Theater Festival

Festival Location: 7Stages Theater

Duties: Planning performance processes Working with producers, lighting, and sound designers to prep for performances Managing load-ins Running tech and managing performances, overseeing crew

Email resume to: info@shenycarts.org

For more info: Visit Visit SHE-ATL Theater Festival

Job Title: Associate Professor of Film and Media

Institution: Georgia State University

Duties: Teaching courses in film and media Mentoring students Research Service work within the School of Film, Media & Theatre

Apply at: GSU Faculty Careers

News

