Casting Call for April 3, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 7:52am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

Tess Hammock is back with this week's edition of Casting Call. Find out what productions are looking for extras in Georgia.

ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Extras/Background

Project: ‘Law of Toughness’ - Naked Gun Reboot

  • Casting: Any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+
  • Filming: 5/4 - 6/2
  • PAID
  • Email: Send name, height, weight, contact, and 3 recent pictures to extras@roselockecasting.com
  • Subject line: BANG BANG

Project: Disney’s ‘Moana’

  • Casting: Adults and children of Polynesian, Samoan, Tongan, and Pacific Island descent + actors with special skills like traditional fishing, basket weaving, lei making, and more
  • Filming: July - September
  • Open Casting Call: Saturday April 6th, 10AM - 2PM @ 400 Ethan Drive, Fayetteville, GA
  • To create your profile and for more info: Visit talent.ahartcasting.com

Jobs

Job Title: Production Manager for SHEATL Theater Festival

  • Festival Location: 7Stages Theater
  • Duties: Planning performance processes Working with producers, lighting, and sound designers to prep for performances Managing load-ins Running tech and managing performances, overseeing crew
  • Email resume to: info@shenycarts.org
  • For more info: Visit SHE-ATL Theater Festival

Job Title: Associate Professor of Film and Media

  • Institution: Georgia State University
  • Duties: Teaching courses in film and media Mentoring students Research Service work within the School of Film, Media & Theatre
  • Apply at: GSU Faculty Careers

News

Georgia Shorts Film Festival

  • Date & Time: April 14th, 11AM - 7 PM
  • Location: Limelight Theater
  • Festival includes: Screenings of short films, table reads, and networking
  • For more info and tickets, visit CinemaLife