Casting Call for April 3, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Extras/Background
Project: ‘Law of Toughness’ - Naked Gun Reboot
- Casting: Any ethnicity, any gender, ages 18+
- Filming: 5/4 - 6/2
- PAID
- Email: Send name, height, weight, contact, and 3 recent pictures to extras@roselockecasting.com
- Subject line: BANG BANG
Project: Disney’s ‘Moana’
- Casting: Adults and children of Polynesian, Samoan, Tongan, and Pacific Island descent + actors with special skills like traditional fishing, basket weaving, lei making, and more
- Filming: July - September
- Open Casting Call: Saturday April 6th, 10AM - 2PM @ 400 Ethan Drive, Fayetteville, GA
- To create your profile and for more info: Visit talent.ahartcasting.com
Jobs
Job Title: Production Manager for SHEATL Theater Festival
- Festival Location: 7Stages Theater
- Duties: Planning performance processes Working with producers, lighting, and sound designers to prep for performances Managing load-ins Running tech and managing performances, overseeing crew
- Planning performance processes
- Working with producers, lighting, and sound designers to prep for performances
- Managing load-ins
- Running tech and managing performances, overseeing crew
- Email resume to: info@shenycarts.org
- For more info: Visit SHE-ATL Theater Festival
Job Title: Associate Professor of Film and Media
- Institution: Georgia State University
- Duties: Teaching courses in film and media Mentoring students Research Service work within the School of Film, Media & Theatre
- Teaching courses in film and media
- Mentoring students
- Research
- Service work within the School of Film, Media & Theatre
- Apply at: GSU Faculty Careers
News
Georgia Shorts Film Festival
- Date & Time: April 14th, 11AM - 7 PM
- Location: Limelight Theater
- Festival includes: Screenings of short films, table reads, and networking
- For more info and tickets, visit CinemaLife