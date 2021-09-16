Carson Kitchen's Tempura Green Bean recipe

Carson Kitchen General Manager Preston Quarles and Executive Chef Jaime Sunga show us their Tempura Green Bean recipe.

Check out the recipe and instructions below.

Pepper Jelly Cream Cheese

8 red bell peppers, diced

1 tbsp chili flakes

3 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups white wine vinegar

2 packages cream cheese, softened

Directions:

Pulse peppers in a food processor until fine. In a pot, combine peppers, chili flakes, sugar and vinegar, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and stir occasionally so the mixture doesn’t stick. Continue to cook on medium for about 15 minutes, then set aside to cool. Once cream cheese has softened, combine with two cups of pepper jelly.

Tempura Batter

2 cups rice flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer

2 cups cold soda water

Directions:

Combine the flours, then the liquids, and whisk until smooth.

Green Beans

10 oz cleaned green beans

4 quarts vegetable oil

salt

pepper

Directions:

Toss the green beans in the tempura batter, then fry in a 350-degree fryer or a large pot for approximately three minutes. Remove from oil and toss in salt and pepper. Serve with pepper jelly cream cheese on the side.