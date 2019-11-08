Brusnswick stew recipe with Matt Coggin from DBA Barbecue
ATLANTA - It's fall and DBA Barbecue's Matt Coggin joins us to show viewers how to make a Brunswick stew recipe. For more information on DBA Barbecue or their Thanksgiving recipes click here.
1 quart cream corn
1 quart diced tomatoes in juice
1 1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce. Use a high quality barbecue sauce for best taste.
3/4 cup cider vinegar
1 TBS Worcestershire
2 Pounds smoked pork (Pork should be pulled. Try to remove as much fat. Chop and mix the pork bowl)
2 tsp Salt
4 tsp pepper
Simmer at least 30min. This is a thick and hearty stew. Stir often.
Pork can be substituted with chicken or a mix of the two. Do not put chicken skin into the stew.