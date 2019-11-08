Brusnswick stew recipe with Matt Coggin from DBA Barbecue

It's fall and DBA Barbecue's Matt Coggin joins us to show viewers how to make a Brunswick stew recipe. For more information on DBA Barbecue or their Thanksgiving recipes click here.

1 quart cream corn

1 quart diced tomatoes in juice

1 1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce. Use a high quality barbecue sauce for best taste.

3/4 cup cider vinegar

1 TBS Worcestershire

2 Pounds smoked pork (Pork should be pulled. Try to remove as much fat. Chop and mix the pork bowl)

2 tsp Salt

4 tsp pepper

Simmer at least 30min. This is a thick and hearty stew. Stir often.

Pork can be substituted with chicken or a mix of the two. Do not put chicken skin into the stew.