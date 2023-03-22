Atlanta Pizza Truck founders offer pizza-making classes

The founders of the popular Atlanta Pizza Truck say they don’t just want to serve you piping-hot Neapolitan-style pizza — they want to teach you how to make it, too!

That’s why Alessio Lacco and Sofia Arango are now offering pizza-making classes at their kitchen space off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta. Available daily and bookable online, the classes cost $100 per person and include a glass of wine, an appetizer or salad, dessert, and — of course — a pizza, which students will make and then eat straight out of the oven! Lacco and Arango say all students will also leave with an at-home pizza kit, in hopes that they continue to practice long after the class has concluded.

Information on booking classes is available by clicking here — and note, Lacco and Arango say they can also bring the classes to larger groups (like corporate groups or parties) since their kitchen space is limited.

Of course, we couldn’t pass up a chance to go back to school, especially when the "final exam" involved eating an entire pizza! Click the video player in this article to check out our experience in this delicious classroom!