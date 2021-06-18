Aria in Buckhead serving new 'happy hour' burger you need to try

For more than 20 years, Aria has been serving delicious dishes like filet of Carolina lemon sole, pan seared scallops, and Black Angus filet mignon, much to the delight of diners in Buckhead. Recently, Chef-Owner Gerry Klaskala had an idea to mix things up just a bit at this upscale restaurant, and #BurgersWithBuck couldn’t be happier about it.

This historic upscale, white table cloth, Buckhead restaurant on East Paces Ferry Road, is adding a burger to the menu… but there’s a catch. It’s called the Aria Happy Hour Burger and it is named that because it is only available during happy hour (which begins at 5:30 p.m.) and there will only be a limited number available daily. One more catch, the burger is only available either at the bar or outside on the patio, not inside the ornate dining room that was originally designed by famed early 20th century Atlanta architect, Neel Reid. (Once again, #BWB coming through with a little history lesson for you.)

So Chef Klaskala knew that if a place with the reputation of Aria wanted to add a burger to their menu… it better be really, really good. Mission Accomplished!

The Happy Hour Burger is not overdone with a large quantity of ingredients, but the quality of the ingredients makes it special. It starts with two fresh ground beef patties, cooked to order. The 80/20 blend makes for a perfectly juicy burger. Those patties are topped with real American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato, and onion are optional. It is served on a brioche bun, and with steak fries, and these are not just any old steak fries either. They are made with fresh, never frozen potatoes, and their two cook process means they come out perfectly crispy every time.

Let’s just say Happy Hour at Aria has just gotten a little happier. Enjoy!!!

For more information about Aria including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.