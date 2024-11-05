LIVE Georgia election results Trump-Harris, US House, ballot measures, more

The Brief Georgia election results for key races, including the president and the U.S. House. Also included are the state senate and general assembly, the judicial circuit, and ballot questions. We could be waiting for the presidential election results past election night.



Georgia voters will likely decide the outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. The state's 16 electoral votes could help either candidate secure victory in what has been a tight race by razor-thin margins. Trump's campaign has focused on the former president's economic strengths. Harris has doubled down on women's reproductive rights and creating an entrepreneurial economy.

In play as well are Georgia's 14 congressional districts, which could shift the balance of power in congress, with 9 Republicans and 5 Democrats looking to retain their seats.

Also on the ballot are initiatives that could change how much you pay in property taxes, how tax cases are adjudicated, and how small businesses are taxed.

Below is a listing of Georgia race calls, results of the 2024 Presidential Election in Georgia, U.S. House races, state senate and general assembly, judicial circuit, and ballot measures. For local county race results:

When will we know who won the election?

When polls close on Election Day, an estimated 70% of ballots, including those cast early or absentee, will be ready for tabulation, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. Final results, however, will depend on county-level reporting for in-person votes.

It’s likely we’ll be waiting for presidential election results past election night.

Each state has unique vote-counting procedures impacting how quickly results will be available on election night, and the same can especially be said for the seven swing states that will decide the winner.

Key factors affecting lengthier waiting times include mail-in deadlines, early voting options and specific state policies on ballot counting.

States like Pennsylvania and Nevada, for example, could see delays due to mail-in ballot processing rules.

What are the swing states?

Georgia is one of seven key swing states experts have identified that will likely determine the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election. The other swing states are: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the White House, and these swing states have a collective 93 votes that will ultimately decide who wins.