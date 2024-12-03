City Council, commission local runoff election results

While some candidates were worried about getting voters back to the polls during the holiday season, there was a big turnout Tuesday for the local runoff races.

Polls began closing at 7 p.m. Check back here for the results:

City of Atlanta runoff races

Eshé Collins vs. Nicole Evans Jones: Atlanta City Council - Post 3 Special

Eshé Collins is an Atlanta native with degrees from Spelman College, Georgia State University and North Carolina Central University School of Law. She worked as a public school teacher and in a leadership role at Georgia State University. She is currently serving in her third term on the Board of Education of Atlanta Public Schools in District 6.

Dr. Nicole Evans Jones is a southwest Atlanta native with degrees from historical Black institutions, Howard University and Clark Atlanta University. She's an entrepreneur with a background in leadership at Atlanta Public Schools and Metro Atlanta Charter Schools.

Jones was endorsed by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Ambassador and Mayor Andrew Young.

Collins was being endorsed by state Rep. Jason Esteves, Kim Schofield, and Stacy Evans, among others.

DeKalb County runoff races

Andrew Bell vs. Nicole Massiah: County Commission - District 3 Special

Andrew Bell was born and raised in Decatur. He attended Mississippi Valley State University and Georgia State University. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps until he became a disabled veteran. Bell is an entrepreneur with experience working for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Nicole Massiah is a longtime DeKalb County resident. She has degrees from Georgia State University and John Marshall Law School in Atlanta. Massiah is an attorney, real estate broker, real estate agent and businessowner.

Jacqueline Adams vs. LaDena Bolton: County Commission - District 7 Special

Jacqueline Adams was born and raised in the City of Atlanta. She got her start in entrepreneurship at a young age, opening her first hair salon at 23.

Dr. LaDena Bolton was born at an Air Force base in Maryland, but received her degrees in chemistry from Savannah State University and Clark Atlanta University. She became the first person in her family to earn a PhD.

Taylor Ray vs. Andy Yeoman: Doraville City Council - District 1 Post 2 Special

Taylor Ray is a fairly new homeowner in Doraville who joined the City Planning Commission and currently serves as the secretary. With degrees from Georgia College and State University and Georgia Institute of Technology, he works as a senior project engineer in the solar and construction industry.

Andy Yeoman was born in Iowa. After attending Indian Hills College, William Penn University, and Barry University as the first person in his family to receive higher education, he settled down in the Tilly Mill neighborhood in Doraville. Yeoman has served on his HOA board, the City of Doraville Planning Commission, on the City Council and the Downtown Doraville Development Authority.

Fulton County runoff races

Shean Atkins vs. Jermaine Wright: East Point City Council - Ward B At-large Special

Shean Atkins is a Howard University’s School of Architecture and City Planning graduate who spent two decades serving on the East Point Planning and Zoning Commission. He was the chief of staff and senior legislative advisor for Jim Maddox, the longest-serving member of the Atlanta City Council. He also served as the vice president of external and governmental affairs and corporate communications for Atlanta Housing.

Jermaine Wright is an Army veteran and registered nurse who settled down in East Point. He was appointed to the Business and Industrial Development Authority by the city council.

Gwinnett County runoff races

Doug Ingram projected to beat Michele Sims for Mulberry City Council - District 5

Doug Ingram is a longtime resident of Gwinnett County, having lived in both Dacula and Auburn.

Sims was born in New Jersey, but has lived in Gwinnett County for more than 15 years. She has degrees from Wellesley College and University of Iowa College of Law. During law school, she worked as a mental health visiting counselor. In 2015, she became an assistant district attorney and is currently a managing assistant district attorney.

Henry County runoff races

Michael Price projected to beat Vivian Thomas for County Commission - District 4 Special

Michael Price, a Henry County native, currently serves as the interim District 4 commissioner and senior pastor of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Locust Grove.

Vivian Thomas, a Hawkinsville native, is trying to get her old spot back. Thomas was first elected District 4 commissioner in 2019. This past spring, she resigned from the position to run for Henry County Commission Board Chair. She's a graduate of Georgia State University.

Michael Price vs. Vivian Thomas County: Commission - District 4 Special