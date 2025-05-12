23-year-old Cumming man killed in crash early Sunday in Forsyth County

The Brief Ashton Dickerson, 23, of Cumming, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash after his Tesla left the road and struck a tree in Forsyth County. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near Heardsville Road and Frix Road, with the car coming to rest in a nearby cow pasture. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to North Fulton Hospital with suspected minor injuries.



A 23-year-old man from Cumming was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on May 11 near the intersection of Heardsville Road and Frix Road. Investigators say a 2022 Tesla Model 3, driven by Ashton Dickerson, failed to navigate a curve near 6564 Heardsville Road.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a medium-sized tree, and eventually came to rest in a nearby cow pasture. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to North Fulton Hospital for evaluation and is believed to have suffered only superficial injuries.

What we don't know:

The passenger in the crash has not been identified. It is also unknown why the driver failed to negotiate the curve.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.