23-year-old Cumming man killed in crash early Sunday in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old man from Cumming was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on May 11 near the intersection of Heardsville Road and Frix Road. Investigators say a 2022 Tesla Model 3, driven by Ashton Dickerson, failed to navigate a curve near 6564 Heardsville Road.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck a medium-sized tree, and eventually came to rest in a nearby cow pasture. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to North Fulton Hospital for evaluation and is believed to have suffered only superficial injuries.
What we don't know:
The passenger in the crash has not been identified. It is also unknown why the driver failed to negotiate the curve.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.