Waves of rain, thunderstorms increase potential for flash flooding Wednesday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for flash flooding as multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms roll across north Georgia Wednesday.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

After a couple of rounds of rain earlier this week, the ground is saturated and additional 1" to 3" of rainfall over the next 24 hours will increase the potential for flooding, especially along and near waterway waters. The highest rainfall amounts will mainly be across west Georgia.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible beginning early in the day Wednesday and lasting into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may become severe, with damaging winds, isolated large hail, and cloud- to-ground lightning being the primary threats

Another of isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain in the 80s before reaching towards the lower 90s by next week.