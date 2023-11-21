Thanksgiving weekend forecast: Breezy with a side of light showers

It looks like your turkey won't come with a side of rain this season. Here's what's on the menu in your FOX 5 Storm Team forecast.

Thanksgiving Eve

As Thanksgiving Eve arrives, The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is expecting clouds with breezy temperatures holding in the 50s.

Thanksgiving Day

Things will cool down heading into Thursday. The morning kicks off with dry temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, with highs reaching 58 by afternoon. The sun is expected to make a special appearance before Thanksgiving dinner.

Black Friday

A few light, scattered showers will return for Black Friday. It will remain cool and dry through the weekend.