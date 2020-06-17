Some of the coldest temperatures on record for June

June 16th, 2020 was the 6th coolest afternoon on record, weather records for Atlanta, Georgia date back to 1879, with a high temperature of only 75 degrees.

The coolest afternoon on record is 66 degrees in 1927.

On this date, Atlanta also hasn't had a high temperature below 80 degrees in over 30 years. What made this unseasonably cool day even more bizarre is that we didn't record any measurable rain.

This time of year, with a high sun angle and more hours of sunlight, our temperatures are highly driven by the amount of sunshine we see. Less sunshine generally leads to cooler temperatures and more sunshine generally leads to warmer temperatures.

Out of the top 10 coolest high temperatures on this date, only one other year didn't measure any precipitation. However, the low temperature of 61 degrees barely made the top 10 list and in 2002 Atlanta recorded a low of 60 degrees. The coolest low on this date still remains 47 degrees from 1917.

So why are we so cool? The main reason why is the persistent easterly wind driven by the upper-level low that has been parked over us for several days. This type of weather pattern is more common during the winter months.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is forecasting the wind direction to become more southerly by the end of the week which will quickly bring summer-like temperatures and higher humidity to north Georgia.

Just like our cold spell in May, these unseasonably cold temperatures won't last long because in just a few days we will see temperatures skyrocket into the upper 80s and low 90s.

As of June 17th, 2020 Atlanta is about two weeks behind on hitting 90 degrees or hotter. The average high temperature is 87 degrees this time of year with a low of 69 degrees.