Storm system bringing heavy rains, possible damaging winds to Georgia throughout the week

A slow-moving storm system heading across Georgia will be capable of producing over 6 inches of rain through the end of the week.

Some metro Atlanta neighborhoods have already received over 3 inches of rain early Monday morning.





In addition to heavy rain and localized flooding, strong to severe storms will be possible as well. The main threat will be the potential for damaging winds, but small hail and frequent lightning will be possible as well.



Monday afternoon and evening, the storms will be more of a hit-or-miss scenario, so there should be a window of opportunity for the sun to come out and send temperatures into the low 80s.

Throughout the week, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely with limited sunshine. Due to the lack of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach 80 degrees in the afternoon.



KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON TWITTER