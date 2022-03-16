Daylight savings time: What a permanent change could look like in Georgia

article

On Tuesday, Senators unanimously passed the bipartisan "Sunshine Protection Act" Tuesday. The bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.

Clocks sprang forward on March 14, when everyone lost one hour of sleep.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law in 2021 to to keep Georgia in daylight saving time, permanently.

An act of Congress is required to allow the change due to federal law.

What would permanent daylight savings look like in Georgia?

Essentially, winter mornings would be darker from November to March.

The sun would rise as late as 8:43 a.m. in January 2024.

Which states don't observe daylight savings time?

Arizona and Hawaii operate with a permanent standard time schedule.

The bill that passed the U.S. Senate would allow Hawaii and Arizona.

At least 18 states have already passed laws or resolutions to permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time.

Is a fixed schedule better for your health?

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports a year-round fixed national clock.

"The position statement also cites evidence of increased risks of motor vehicle accidents, cardiovascular events, and mood disturbances following the annual ‘spring forward’ to daylight saving time," the statement continued.

Sponsors of the bill believe it would keep people safer, saying an extra hour of daylight could reduce crime and car accidents.

Georgia Senate bill sponsor Ben Waton, R-Savannah, said studies show an increase in heart attacks and judges imposing harsher criminal sentences just after time changes.

"You don’t need me here to tell you your sleep patterns are disrupted for two weeks in spring and fall," Watson said.

