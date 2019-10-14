Much Needed Rain On The Way

Our first significant rain event in over a month is on the way for Tuesday as moisture along the Gulf Coast lifts northward. The rain will initially arrive in areas southwest of Atlanta just after sunrise, and continue to spread across metro Atlanta as the morning wears on.

The heaviest rain will more than likely fall along and south of I-20 with the northern suburbs and mountains seeing lesser amounts.

As the main area of rain moves east Tuesday night lingering showers will continue through the morning on Wednesday. A cold front moving through on Wednesday will clear the skies, and also bring in the coldest air so far this fall by Thursday with lows in the 40's and highs in the 60's!

Rain totals for Tuesday through Wednesday could be impressive considering we have had very little rain for the last three months. Again it looks like rain totals will be higher south of I-20, and lesser to the north. Metro Atlanta will be somewhere in the middle with generally an inch of rain.

This is not enough to put an end to the drought, but it will put a small dent in it. Since July 1st we have only had 4.88" of rain. In Septeember alone we only had 0.76" of rain. If we were to get an inch of rain tomorrow that will be more than we saw the entire month of September. So yes we desperately need the rain.