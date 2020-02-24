Light snow/rain mix possible over north Georgia Friday night

A brief period of light snow or rain snow mix will be possible Friday night over portions of north Georgia away from the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

No accumulations are expected.

Parts of north Georgia saw snow flurries Friday morning. Video sent in by FOX 5 viewers showed some light snow falling in Blue Ridge.

Any snow accumulation Friday night will be light and on grassy areas and decks.

Temperatures are expected torise to above 32 degrees across the area Saturday. Sunshine will return over the weekend.

