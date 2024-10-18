Is Nadine forming in the Caribbean? Tropics heating up again

The Brief Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen could strengthen and be named Tropical Storm Nadine, with a 70% chance of development before making landfall. As of Friday evening, the system was located roughly 210 miles east of Belize City moving west-northwest at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical storm watches have been issued from Belize City to Tulum, Mexico, with tropical storm conditions expected within 24 hours. The storm may bring heavy rainfall of 4-8 inches, with up to 12 inches in isolated areas, across northern Belize, northern Guatemala, and parts of southern Mexico through Tuesday. A second disturbance named AL94 is being tracked north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with a low 20% chance of development due to unfavorable upper-level winds.



Tropical Storm Nadine could soon form in the Western Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen on Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Eastern on Friday, the system was located approximately 210 miles east of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is currently moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

The governments of Belize and Mexico have each issued tropical storm watches. The watch areas extend from Belize City northward to Tulum, encompassing the Mexico border. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 24 hours.

According to the NHC, the disturbance could strengthen further before making landfall, with a 70 percent chance of development into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. "It will likely become a problem not only for Nicaragua, the coast of Belize, but also Mexico, specifically looking at the Yucatan Peninsula," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

Stacey added that the storm might "sling some showers up across Central and South Florida," as the system continues its movement. The NHC predicts that if the disturbance strengthens, it will likely be named Nadine, the next name on the 2024 hurricane list.

The NHC reports that the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, with widespread amounts of 4-8 inches across northern Belize, northern Guatemala, and parts of southern Mexico, including Quintana Roo and Veracruz. Isolated areas may experience up to 12 inches of rain through Tuesday. The storm may also cause minor coastal flooding due to onshore winds.

Tropical disturbance near Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands

Meanwhile, a second disturbance is being monitored north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The system, identified as AL94, currently shows a low chance of further development due to unfavorable upper-level winds. The NHC has estimated its formation chance at 20 percent over the next 48 hours and seven days.

Stacey commented, "It’s going to move right into the coast of Belize and the southern part of the Yucatan Peninsula. For residents in these areas, it’s important to prepare for rough weather conditions in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Neither storm is expected to have a direct impact of Georgia over the weekend.