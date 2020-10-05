Hurricane Delta gathering strength in Caribbean, heads towards U.S.

We now have our ninth hurricane of the season.

Hurricane Delta is likely to gain strength this week and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday near the Yucatan Peninsula. Early projections have the storm hitting the Louisiana coast by Friday.

As of Monday night, Delta is located about 150 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica and 220 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. Its maximum sustained winds are 75 miles per hour and it is moving at a speed of around 8 miles per hour.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Right now, North Georgia could see periods of rain beginning late Friday and through Saturday. Initial rainfall forecasts call for the heaviest amounts to be in northeast Georgia.

Advertisement

Plenty will change with Hurricane Delta, so please check back frequently for updates and depend on the FOX 5 Storm Team for the latest info.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.