Fall colors come to North Georgia in forms of festivals, scenic drives

Fall colors are finally starting to show across North Georgia, and the FOX 5 Storm Team is keeping track of every change with its weekly Leaf Watch segment.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said Thursday that while much of the region remains green, the leaves are slowly beginning to turn. "We’re back to our leaf watch program for FOX 5 in partnership with the Georgia Forestry Commission," Chandley said. "Every Thursday we’re going to bring you an update on the changing fall foliage across North Georgia and we’re also going to show you some cool places to go."

So far, the northwest corner of the state is holding on to green leaves, though the Georgia Forestry Commission predicts peak color will arrive in early November. In north-central and extreme north Georgia, dogwoods and sourwoods are already flashing red. The northeast mountains are showing early pops of blushing maples, with the best color expected later in October.

Chandley highlighted a few recommended leaf-peeping stops, including Lookout Mountain in Dade County, Georgia Highway 180 in Union County, the Richard B. Russell Parkway in the northeast mountains, and fall festivals such as the Georgia Marble Festival in Jasper and Oktoberfest in Helen.

What's next:

This weekend’s weather looks favorable for outdoor plans, but Chandley noted rain chances are expected to rise early next week. He said the moisture will be welcome as the region continues to monitor drought conditions.