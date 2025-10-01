Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 3-5, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for weekend plans? We've got you covered with festivals, food, live music, and even a pumpkin patch party.
Fairs & Festivals
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta Fair
Oct. 3 – Nov. 2
Across from Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta
The city’s longest-running annual fair returns with rides, family-friendly attractions, and classic fair food, making it a must-see autumn tradition.
GreenFest 2025 – HBCU Green Fund 10th Anniversary
Oct. 4 | 2–6 p.m.
Truly Living Well Farm, 324 Lawton Street SW, Atlanta
A free, family-friendly festival celebrating music, culture, and sustainability while honoring five Environmental Champions. Enjoy live music, a silent disco, local vendors, kids’ activities including a petting zoo, puppet show, and face painting, plus practical tips on healthy food and at-home sustainability. The event also introduces guests to Atlanta’s premier teaching farm, Truly Living Well.
18th Annual Atlanta Arab Festival
Oct. 4–5 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Alif Institute, 3288 Marjan Drive, Atlanta
Atlanta’s largest Arab cultural celebration returns with Arabic flavors, music, dance, art, and family fun. Enjoy live performances, a bustling souq, delicious cuisine, and cultural exhibits that celebrate Arab heritage and community.
Pumpkin Patch Family Festival at Oakland
Oct. 4-5 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Avenue SE, Atlanta
Celebrate the season at this free fall festival with kids’ costume contests, pumpkin decorating, spooky games, and plenty of photo ops in one of Atlanta’s most historic cemeteries. A family-friendly way to welcome autumn.
Outside Atlanta
Georgia Marble Festival
Oct. 4–5
Lee Newton Park, Jasper
Weekend festival featuring a 5K, parade, marble quarry tours, sculptor demonstrations, arts and crafts, live music, kids’ zone, and food vendors, celebrating the area’s rich heritage.
Marietta Square Art Walk
Oct. 3, 5–9 p.m.
Downtown Marietta Square
Free art stroll with galleries, shops, and live music.
Makers & Music Festival at Trilith
Oct. 3–4
Town Centre, Trilith Parkway & 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville
The Town of Trilith’s signature festival returns with two days of live music, interactive art, curated vendors, food trucks, and family fun. Friday night features polka, festive German fare, and live music at Trilith Guesthouse. Saturday highlights include glass-blowing, chalk art, hands-on demos, kids’ activities, and performances by Johnathon Heilbroun, G Clef and the Playlist, and Departure, the ultimate Journey tribute band.
Cumming Country Fair & Festival
Oct. 3–5, hours vary
Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming
County fair with rides, heritage exhibits, farm animals, live entertainment, and fair food.
Gwinnett Balloon Glow, Drone & Laser Show
Oct. 3–4, 5–11 p.m.
Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
Hot air balloon glows, drone and laser light shows, giant kites, food trucks, and family fun.
Fairburn Fall Festival & Parade
Oct. 4
Downtown Fairburn
A free, family-friendly celebration with a morning parade, food trucks, rides, vendors, and live performances by Donnell Jones, KeKe Wyatt, Young Bloodz, and more.
Special Events
Inside Atlanta
Blessing of the Animals
Oct. 4 | 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.
Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
Rev. Julia Mitchener will offer blessings for pets in celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Bring your pet, a photo, or even a stuffed animal. While there, shop more than 70 local farmers, producers, and artists, enjoy live music, chef pop-ups, kids’ activities, and more.
Where the Weird Things Are
Oct. 4, evening
Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail
An "upside down" parade hosted by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, celebrating costumes, creativity, and community.
Y3Stoberfest at Your 3rd Spot
Oct. 1–23
Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta
The social dining and gaming venue hosts its annual Bavarian-inspired festival with Oktoberfest food and drink specials, themed entertainment, contests, and game nights. Highlights include Beerfest Movie Night & Puppy Play Date (Oct. 5), Card Game Night (Oct. 6), Uno Night (Oct. 13), and the Y3Stoberfest Games (Oct. 20).
Social Fridays at High Street
Fridays in October
High Street, Atlanta
Kick off the weekend with themed evenings featuring DJs, live music, games, and seasonal activities, including football giveaways, Y2K bingo, and a pumpkin decorating contest.
Outside Atlanta
Griffin Gun Show
Oct. 4–5, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun
Kiwanis Fairgrounds, Griffin
Vendors buying, selling, and trading firearms, ammo, knives, and hunting gear.
Foodie Events
Inside Atlanta
Borderlands Book Dinner with Hank Shaw
Oct. 5
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, Atlanta
Enjoy a 5-course dinner celebrating James Beard Award–winning author Hank Shaw’s new cookbook Borderlands, with dishes prepared by Executive Chef Joey Vazquez and hosted by Shaw.
Outside Atlanta
Eggtoberfest 2025
Oct. 4 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville
A flavor-packed celebration of all things Big Green Egg featuring tastings, cooking demos, and food lovers from across the region. Guests can sample creative dishes and see why this annual festival is a favorite for grilling enthusiasts.
Oh La La Late Nights at L’Antoinette
Oct. 4
L’Antoinette
An evening featuring live cigar rolling, college football, a curated selection of fine bourbons and scotches, and a $10 signature martini list. Tickets are $25 and include one hand-rolled cigar.
Concerts & Live Music
Inside Atlanta
Maxwell – The Serenade Tour 2025
Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
R&B superstar Maxwell brings his smooth vocals on the Serenade Tour, with special guest KEM.
Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX
Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Chart-topping artist Chris Brown headlines Breezy Bowl XX with Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker.
The Lumineers – The Automatic World Tour
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Indie-folk hitmakers The Lumineers perform on their world tour with opener Chance Peña.
Lake Street Dive
Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.
The Tabernacle, Atlanta
Soul-pop band Lake Street Dive brings upbeat, jazzy hits with opener Trousdale.
Alex G + Nilüfer Yanya
Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
The Eastern, Atlanta
Indie singer-songwriter Alex G joins Nilüfer Yanya for a night of indie rock.
Vader & Kataklysm
Oct. 3, 6 p.m.
Heaven Stage at Masquerade, Atlanta
Touring metal and death metal bands perform live.
Billy Pilgrim
Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
Folk/rock singer-songwriter performance at an intimate mid-size venue.
Allah-Las
Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
Terminal West, Atlanta
Psychedelic/garage rock band known for vintage sounds.
Clave Especial
Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
The Eastern, Atlanta
Latin salsa/tropical band with high-energy dance vibes.
Outside Atlanta
Eliot Bronson
Oct. 3–4, 7 p.m.
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter in a cozy listening room setting.
Candlelight Concert – Hip Hop on Strings
Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.
The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur
A classical quartet reimagines iconic hip-hop hits in an intimate, candlelit setting.
An Elegant Evening of Jazz
Oct. 5
Spivey Hall, Morrow
Life With Shenita hosts its 3rd annual benefit concert featuring harpist Lyrika Holmes, saxophonist Antoine Knight, and vocalist Robin Lattimore, with proceeds supporting community programs and nonprofits.
Theater & Comedy
Inside Atlanta
Nikki Glaser – Alive and Unwell Tour
Oct. 3–4, 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser performs two nights of her hilariously candid comedy.
Young John Lewis: A Hip-Hop Musical
Oct. 4
Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta
A concert-style performance blending hip-hop, spoken word, and live music to tell the story of John Lewis’s early years and rise as a Civil Rights leader.
Neil deGrasse Tyson – This Just In: Latest Discoveries
Oct. 5, 3 p.m.
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The famed astrophysicist shares insights into the latest discoveries in the cosmos.
Stage Door Theatre – The Cottage
Oct. 4–19
Stage Door Theatre, Atlanta
A contemporary play about betrayal, secrets, and family dynamics—intimate, character-driven drama.
Cost / Tickets: On their website (Season 52) for times and pricing.
Outside Atlanta
Academy Theatre – I Ought to Be in Pictures
Through Oct. 5
Academy Theatre, Hapeville (Atlanta area)
A Neil Simon play about a daughter showing up unexpectedly to reconnect with her father in Hollywood.
Blue Ridge Community Theater – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical
Oct. 3–19
Blue Ridge Community Theater, Blue Ridge
A family-friendly musical adaptation of the popular kids’ book series—middle school humor and adventure.
Landmark Community Theatre – Fiddler on the Roof
Oct. 4–19, 2025
Thomaston Opera House, Thomaston
Classic musical of tradition, change, and family in Eastern Europe. Local cast production.
Art & Film
Inside Atlanta
Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds, and the Art of Tim Youd
Oct. 1–Dec. 20
Robert W. Woodruff Library, Emory University, Atlanta
Free exhibit exploring how typewriters shaped storytelling, literature, and art, featuring live novel-typing performances by Tim Youd, rare editions, and a curator-led tour on opening night.
Museums on Us
Oct. 4–5
Various locations statewide
Bank of America cardholders get free general admission to participating museums, including Atlanta History Center, High Museum of Art, Morris Museum of Art, and several Savannah cultural sites.
"I Could Dom: Birthday Smash" – Short Film Release Party
Oct. 5 | 4–8 p.m. (cake at 6:30 p.m.)
Sammy’s, 565 Northside Dr. SW, Building 2, Atlanta
Celebrate the digital release of Madison Hatfield’s short film I Could Dom and the creator’s birthday with food, drinks, and a playful "Sunday Best But Make It Sexy" vibe. The film will also be available to stream online.
Outside Atlanta
Savoy Automobile Museum: Cannonball Run
Now through Feb. 1, 2026
Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville
See authentic cars from the legendary Cannonball Run cross-country race and discover the stories behind their record-breaking journeys.
Family & Community Events
Inside Atlanta
Westside Stride Block Party
Oct. 5, noon–6 p.m.
Howell Mill Road, between 8th & 17th streets, Atlanta
Annual car-free festival with live music, DJs, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors, and open streets for walking, biking, and exploring the Westside.
Paint the Park
Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
Free community art event inviting artists of all ages to create works inspired by the park, with supplies provided, cool treats, face painting, and prizes for winners featured in the annual calendar.
Xfinity Movie Series – How to Train Your Dragon
Oct. 3, 7 p.m.
The Battery Atlanta, Atlanta
Free outdoor screening of the animated classic How to Train Your Dragon.
Zoo Atlanta – Family Pride Day
Oct. 5 (all day)
Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
A day at the Zoo with special programming exploring animal behavior, expressions, and inclusive family fun.
Atlanta Botanical Garden – Fall Family Fun
Oct. 5, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
Fall-themed garden activities, crafts, nature exploration for youngsters and families.
Outside Atlanta
DeKalb Police Fall Safety Fair
Oct. 4
North Hills Shopping Center, 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Police Department hosts its annual Fall Safety Fair featuring food, rides, giveaways, and community safety resources. A family-friendly event designed to entertain and inform.
Welcome to Hawkins: Stranger Things Weekend
Oct. 4–5, Downtown Jackson
Downtown transforms into Hawkins with themed storefronts, tours, escape games and roller skating.
Flicks on the Green – Hocus Pocus
Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
Peachtree Corners Town Green
Free outdoor showing of the Halloween comedy Hocus Pocus.
Movies by Moonlight – Practical Magic
Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Heritage Amphitheater Lawn, Sandy Springs
Outdoor showing of Practical Magic on the lawn.
Caffeine & Octane Car Show
Oct. 5, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw
America’s largest monthly car show with 2,500+ cars on display.
Pride Month Specials & Events
Inside Atlanta
Out On Film 2025 (Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival)
Through Oct. 5
Landmark Midtown Art Cinema & Out Front Theatre, Atlanta
Oscar®-qualifying festival returns with 150+ films, Q&As, and special guests including Mo’Nique, Tuc Watkins, Patrik-Ian Polk, and Angelica Ross, plus the regional premiere of Jimpa and an opening-night screening of I Was Born This Way.
ATL LGBTQ+ Creators Cocktails at Aveline
Through Oct. 31
Aveline at The Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta
Sip custom cocktails crafted by local LGBTQ+ creators and drag stars, with proceeds benefiting Lost-n-Found Youth.
Atlanta Pride Drag Bingo
Oct. 7 | Wylie & Rum, Atlanta
Celebrate Pride Week with drag bingo hosted by Ella/Saurus/Rex, music by Brad Gibson, and a special performance by Tristan Panucci Dupree. Prizes include dinner for two, gift cards, and bottles of rum.
COMING UP
Powder Springs National Night Out
Oct. 7
Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
Meet local law enforcement and community partners at this annual event featuring free food, emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, raffles, and more.
Party with the Past: Westview Cemetery
Oct. 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.
Westview Abbey Mausoleum and Chapel, Atlanta
A free evening in the Southeast’s largest cemetery featuring guided tours of the Spanish Gothic abbey, outdoor festivities, and a costume contest with prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase; registration encouraged.
Tellus Science Museum: Journey to Space
Opens Oct. 10
Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville
Step inside NASA’s immersive Journey to Space exhibit with hands-on experiences, multimedia, and a look at life aboard the International Space Station.
Atlanta Kidney Walk
Oct. 11
Atlantic Green, Atlanta
Join patients, families, and supporters for the National Kidney Foundation’s largest local fundraiser raising awareness and funds to fight kidney disease.
Black Child Book Fair
Oct. 11
Exchange Recreation Center, Decatur
Children’s authors from across the country will share books that empower African-American kids and feature characters that look like them. Admission is free.
Game Day Low Country Boil at Fairway Social
Oct. 11
Fairway Social, Alpharetta
Watch top college football matchups on the big screens while enjoying a rooftop low country boil with shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes. Plates are $25 and can be pre-purchased or bought onsite while supplies last.
Town Center Art Walk & Bikeshare 10th Anniversary
Oct. 11, 8 a.m.–noon
Bells Ferry Trailhead, Marietta
Celebrate two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with an Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet, plus bikeshare anniversary activities, pop-ups, and family fun.
Cat Ridgeway – October Shows
Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
Oct. 11–12: 265 Laurel Ridge Road, Cleveland | Oct. 25: Matildas Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Rd, Milton
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway performs three area shows in support of her new album Sprinter, a fiery blend of indie rock, dream pop, and folk.
Cost: Oct. 11–12 Free | Oct. 25 $32.50
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
Oct. 17–19
Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome
North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.
Kaash Paige at Terminal West
Oct. 14
Terminal West, Atlanta
Rising R&B and hip-hop artist Kaash Paige brings her new album 2 Late To Be Toxic to Atlanta following viral hits, major collaborations, and international tours.
R. Land & Tony Price Exhibition
Oct. 17–18
Joe’s Coffeehouse, East Atlanta
Local legend R. Land teams up with visual artist Tony Price for a two-night exhibition featuring bold new works and Atlanta’s iconic street art imagery. Admission is free.
If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.