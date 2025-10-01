Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Oct. 3-5, 2025

article

Looking for weekend plans? We've got you covered with festivals, food, live music, and even a pumpkin patch party.

Fairs & Festivals

Inside Atlanta

Atlanta Fair

Oct. 3 – Nov. 2

Across from Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta

The city’s longest-running annual fair returns with rides, family-friendly attractions, and classic fair food, making it a must-see autumn tradition.

GreenFest 2025 – HBCU Green Fund 10th Anniversary

Oct. 4 | 2–6 p.m.

Truly Living Well Farm, 324 Lawton Street SW, Atlanta

A free, family-friendly festival celebrating music, culture, and sustainability while honoring five Environmental Champions. Enjoy live music, a silent disco, local vendors, kids’ activities including a petting zoo, puppet show, and face painting, plus practical tips on healthy food and at-home sustainability. The event also introduces guests to Atlanta’s premier teaching farm, Truly Living Well.

18th Annual Atlanta Arab Festival

Oct. 4–5 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Alif Institute, 3288 Marjan Drive, Atlanta

Atlanta’s largest Arab cultural celebration returns with Arabic flavors, music, dance, art, and family fun. Enjoy live performances, a bustling souq, delicious cuisine, and cultural exhibits that celebrate Arab heritage and community.

Pumpkin Patch Family Festival at Oakland

Oct. 4-5 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Historic Oakland Cemetery, 248 Oakland Avenue SE, Atlanta

Celebrate the season at this free fall festival with kids’ costume contests, pumpkin decorating, spooky games, and plenty of photo ops in one of Atlanta’s most historic cemeteries. A family-friendly way to welcome autumn.

Outside Atlanta

Georgia Marble Festival

Oct. 4–5

Lee Newton Park, Jasper

Weekend festival featuring a 5K, parade, marble quarry tours, sculptor demonstrations, arts and crafts, live music, kids’ zone, and food vendors, celebrating the area’s rich heritage.

Marietta Square Art Walk

Oct. 3, 5–9 p.m.

Downtown Marietta Square

Free art stroll with galleries, shops, and live music.

Makers & Music Festival at Trilith

Oct. 3–4

Town Centre, Trilith Parkway & 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

The Town of Trilith’s signature festival returns with two days of live music, interactive art, curated vendors, food trucks, and family fun. Friday night features polka, festive German fare, and live music at Trilith Guesthouse. Saturday highlights include glass-blowing, chalk art, hands-on demos, kids’ activities, and performances by Johnathon Heilbroun, G Clef and the Playlist, and Departure, the ultimate Journey tribute band.

Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Oct. 3–5, hours vary

Cumming Fairgrounds, Cumming

County fair with rides, heritage exhibits, farm animals, live entertainment, and fair food.

Gwinnett Balloon Glow, Drone & Laser Show

Oct. 3–4, 5–11 p.m.

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

Hot air balloon glows, drone and laser light shows, giant kites, food trucks, and family fun.

Fairburn Fall Festival & Parade

Oct. 4

Downtown Fairburn

A free, family-friendly celebration with a morning parade, food trucks, rides, vendors, and live performances by Donnell Jones, KeKe Wyatt, Young Bloodz, and more.

Special Events

Inside Atlanta

Blessing of the Animals

Oct. 4 | 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market, 2744 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Rev. Julia Mitchener will offer blessings for pets in celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Bring your pet, a photo, or even a stuffed animal. While there, shop more than 70 local farmers, producers, and artists, enjoy live music, chef pop-ups, kids’ activities, and more.

Where the Weird Things Are

Oct. 4, evening

Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail

An "upside down" parade hosted by Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, celebrating costumes, creativity, and community.

Y3Stoberfest at Your 3rd Spot

Oct. 1–23

Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta

The social dining and gaming venue hosts its annual Bavarian-inspired festival with Oktoberfest food and drink specials, themed entertainment, contests, and game nights. Highlights include Beerfest Movie Night & Puppy Play Date (Oct. 5), Card Game Night (Oct. 6), Uno Night (Oct. 13), and the Y3Stoberfest Games (Oct. 20).

Social Fridays at High Street

Fridays in October

High Street, Atlanta

Kick off the weekend with themed evenings featuring DJs, live music, games, and seasonal activities, including football giveaways, Y2K bingo, and a pumpkin decorating contest.

Outside Atlanta

Griffin Gun Show

Oct. 4–5, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun

Kiwanis Fairgrounds, Griffin

Vendors buying, selling, and trading firearms, ammo, knives, and hunting gear.

Foodie Events

Inside Atlanta

Borderlands Book Dinner with Hank Shaw

Oct. 5

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, Atlanta

Enjoy a 5-course dinner celebrating James Beard Award–winning author Hank Shaw’s new cookbook Borderlands, with dishes prepared by Executive Chef Joey Vazquez and hosted by Shaw.

Outside Atlanta

Eggtoberfest 2025

Oct. 4 | 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville

A flavor-packed celebration of all things Big Green Egg featuring tastings, cooking demos, and food lovers from across the region. Guests can sample creative dishes and see why this annual festival is a favorite for grilling enthusiasts.

Oh La La Late Nights at L’Antoinette

Oct. 4

L’Antoinette

An evening featuring live cigar rolling, college football, a curated selection of fine bourbons and scotches, and a $10 signature martini list. Tickets are $25 and include one hand-rolled cigar.

Concerts & Live Music

Inside Atlanta

Maxwell – The Serenade Tour 2025

Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

R&B superstar Maxwell brings his smooth vocals on the Serenade Tour, with special guest KEM.

Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX

Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Chart-topping artist Chris Brown headlines Breezy Bowl XX with Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker.

The Lumineers – The Automatic World Tour

Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Indie-folk hitmakers The Lumineers perform on their world tour with opener Chance Peña.

Lake Street Dive

Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

The Tabernacle, Atlanta

Soul-pop band Lake Street Dive brings upbeat, jazzy hits with opener Trousdale.

Alex G + Nilüfer Yanya

Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

The Eastern, Atlanta

Indie singer-songwriter Alex G joins Nilüfer Yanya for a night of indie rock.

Vader & Kataklysm

Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

Heaven Stage at Masquerade, Atlanta

Touring metal and death metal bands perform live.

Billy Pilgrim

Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

Folk/rock singer-songwriter performance at an intimate mid-size venue.

Allah-Las

Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Terminal West, Atlanta

Psychedelic/garage rock band known for vintage sounds.

Clave Especial

Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

The Eastern, Atlanta

Latin salsa/tropical band with high-energy dance vibes.

Outside Atlanta

Eliot Bronson

Oct. 3–4, 7 p.m.

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

Acclaimed folk singer-songwriter in a cozy listening room setting.

Candlelight Concert – Hip Hop on Strings

Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.

The Chapel on Sycamore, Decatur

A classical quartet reimagines iconic hip-hop hits in an intimate, candlelit setting.

An Elegant Evening of Jazz

Oct. 5

Spivey Hall, Morrow

Life With Shenita hosts its 3rd annual benefit concert featuring harpist Lyrika Holmes, saxophonist Antoine Knight, and vocalist Robin Lattimore, with proceeds supporting community programs and nonprofits.

Theater & Comedy

Inside Atlanta

Nikki Glaser – Alive and Unwell Tour

Oct. 3–4, 7 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser performs two nights of her hilariously candid comedy.

Young John Lewis: A Hip-Hop Musical

Oct. 4

Ferst Center for the Arts, Atlanta

A concert-style performance blending hip-hop, spoken word, and live music to tell the story of John Lewis’s early years and rise as a Civil Rights leader.

Neil deGrasse Tyson – This Just In: Latest Discoveries

Oct. 5, 3 p.m.

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The famed astrophysicist shares insights into the latest discoveries in the cosmos.

Stage Door Theatre – The Cottage

Oct. 4–19

Stage Door Theatre, Atlanta

A contemporary play about betrayal, secrets, and family dynamics—intimate, character-driven drama.

Cost / Tickets: On their website (Season 52) for times and pricing.

Outside Atlanta

Academy Theatre – I Ought to Be in Pictures

Through Oct. 5

Academy Theatre, Hapeville (Atlanta area)

A Neil Simon play about a daughter showing up unexpectedly to reconnect with her father in Hollywood.

Blue Ridge Community Theater – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical

Oct. 3–19

Blue Ridge Community Theater, Blue Ridge

A family-friendly musical adaptation of the popular kids’ book series—middle school humor and adventure.

Landmark Community Theatre – Fiddler on the Roof

Oct. 4–19, 2025

Thomaston Opera House, Thomaston

Classic musical of tradition, change, and family in Eastern Europe. Local cast production.

Art & Film

Inside Atlanta

Striking Characters: Typewriters, Literary Worlds, and the Art of Tim Youd

Oct. 1–Dec. 20

Robert W. Woodruff Library, Emory University, Atlanta

Free exhibit exploring how typewriters shaped storytelling, literature, and art, featuring live novel-typing performances by Tim Youd, rare editions, and a curator-led tour on opening night.

Museums on Us

Oct. 4–5

Various locations statewide

Bank of America cardholders get free general admission to participating museums, including Atlanta History Center, High Museum of Art, Morris Museum of Art, and several Savannah cultural sites.

"I Could Dom: Birthday Smash" – Short Film Release Party

Oct. 5 | 4–8 p.m. (cake at 6:30 p.m.)

Sammy’s, 565 Northside Dr. SW, Building 2, Atlanta

Celebrate the digital release of Madison Hatfield’s short film I Could Dom and the creator’s birthday with food, drinks, and a playful "Sunday Best But Make It Sexy" vibe. The film will also be available to stream online.

Outside Atlanta

Savoy Automobile Museum: Cannonball Run

Now through Feb. 1, 2026

Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

See authentic cars from the legendary Cannonball Run cross-country race and discover the stories behind their record-breaking journeys.

Family & Community Events

Inside Atlanta

Westside Stride Block Party

Oct. 5, noon–6 p.m.

Howell Mill Road, between 8th & 17th streets, Atlanta

Annual car-free festival with live music, DJs, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors, and open streets for walking, biking, and exploring the Westside.

Paint the Park

Oct. 5, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

Free community art event inviting artists of all ages to create works inspired by the park, with supplies provided, cool treats, face painting, and prizes for winners featured in the annual calendar.

Xfinity Movie Series – How to Train Your Dragon

Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta, Atlanta

Free outdoor screening of the animated classic How to Train Your Dragon.

Zoo Atlanta – Family Pride Day

Oct. 5 (all day)

Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

A day at the Zoo with special programming exploring animal behavior, expressions, and inclusive family fun.

Atlanta Botanical Garden – Fall Family Fun

Oct. 5, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

Fall-themed garden activities, crafts, nature exploration for youngsters and families.

Outside Atlanta

DeKalb Police Fall Safety Fair

Oct. 4

North Hills Shopping Center, 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police Department hosts its annual Fall Safety Fair featuring food, rides, giveaways, and community safety resources. A family-friendly event designed to entertain and inform.

Welcome to Hawkins: Stranger Things Weekend

Oct. 4–5, Downtown Jackson

Downtown transforms into Hawkins with themed storefronts, tours, escape games and roller skating.

Flicks on the Green – Hocus Pocus

Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

Peachtree Corners Town Green

Free outdoor showing of the Halloween comedy Hocus Pocus.

Movies by Moonlight – Practical Magic

Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

Heritage Amphitheater Lawn, Sandy Springs

Outdoor showing of Practical Magic on the lawn.

Caffeine & Octane Car Show

Oct. 5, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Town Center at Cobb, Kennesaw

America’s largest monthly car show with 2,500+ cars on display.

Pride Month Specials & Events

Inside Atlanta

Out On Film 2025 (Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ Film Festival)

Through Oct. 5

Landmark Midtown Art Cinema & Out Front Theatre, Atlanta

Oscar®-qualifying festival returns with 150+ films, Q&As, and special guests including Mo’Nique, Tuc Watkins, Patrik-Ian Polk, and Angelica Ross, plus the regional premiere of Jimpa and an opening-night screening of I Was Born This Way.

ATL LGBTQ+ Creators Cocktails at Aveline

Through Oct. 31

Aveline at The Kimpton Shane Hotel, Atlanta

Sip custom cocktails crafted by local LGBTQ+ creators and drag stars, with proceeds benefiting Lost-n-Found Youth.

Atlanta Pride Drag Bingo

Oct. 7 | Wylie & Rum, Atlanta

Celebrate Pride Week with drag bingo hosted by Ella/Saurus/Rex, music by Brad Gibson, and a special performance by Tristan Panucci Dupree. Prizes include dinner for two, gift cards, and bottles of rum.

COMING UP

Powder Springs National Night Out

Oct. 7

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

Meet local law enforcement and community partners at this annual event featuring free food, emergency vehicle displays, demonstrations, raffles, and more.

Party with the Past: Westview Cemetery

Oct. 9, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Westview Abbey Mausoleum and Chapel, Atlanta

A free evening in the Southeast’s largest cemetery featuring guided tours of the Spanish Gothic abbey, outdoor festivities, and a costume contest with prizes. Food and drinks available for purchase; registration encouraged.

Tellus Science Museum: Journey to Space

Opens Oct. 10

Tellus Science Museum, Cartersville

Step inside NASA’s immersive Journey to Space exhibit with hands-on experiences, multimedia, and a look at life aboard the International Space Station.

Atlanta Kidney Walk

Oct. 11

Atlantic Green, Atlanta

Join patients, families, and supporters for the National Kidney Foundation’s largest local fundraiser raising awareness and funds to fight kidney disease.

Black Child Book Fair

Oct. 11

Exchange Recreation Center, Decatur

Children’s authors from across the country will share books that empower African-American kids and feature characters that look like them. Admission is free.

Game Day Low Country Boil at Fairway Social

Oct. 11

Fairway Social, Alpharetta

Watch top college football matchups on the big screens while enjoying a rooftop low country boil with shrimp, andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes. Plates are $25 and can be pre-purchased or bought onsite while supplies last.

Town Center Art Walk & Bikeshare 10th Anniversary

Oct. 11, 8 a.m.–noon

Bells Ferry Trailhead, Marietta

Celebrate two new murals along the Noonday Creek Trail with an Art Walk and artist meet-and-greet, plus bikeshare anniversary activities, pop-ups, and family fun.

Cat Ridgeway – October Shows

Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. (Free), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 11–12: 265 Laurel Ridge Road, Cleveland | Oct. 25: Matildas Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Rd, Milton

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway performs three area shows in support of her new album Sprinter, a fiery blend of indie rock, dream pop, and folk.

Cost: Oct. 11–12 Free | Oct. 25 $32.50

Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Oct. 17–19

Richard Russell Regional Airport, Rome

North Georgia’s premier air show returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, twilight and night flights, a Friday evening concert with Kurt Thomas, drone show, fireworks, and a full weekend lineup of world-class aviation performances.

Kaash Paige at Terminal West

Oct. 14

Terminal West, Atlanta

Rising R&B and hip-hop artist Kaash Paige brings her new album 2 Late To Be Toxic to Atlanta following viral hits, major collaborations, and international tours.

R. Land & Tony Price Exhibition

Oct. 17–18

Joe’s Coffeehouse, East Atlanta

Local legend R. Land teams up with visual artist Tony Price for a two-night exhibition featuring bold new works and Atlanta’s iconic street art imagery. Admission is free.

