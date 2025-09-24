Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual observance in the U.S. from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It celebrates the culture and history of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Inside Atlanta
Atlanta United: Latin Heritage Night (Sept. 20, Mercedes-Benz Stadium) — Soccer match with Latin Heritage ticket packages including a towel giveaway.
Los Bravos Night (Sept. 23, Truist Park) — Celebration with music, cultural presentations and special Braves merchandise.
Nuestra Creación: Latin Heritage Month Exhibition (Through Sept. 28, Echo Contemporary, Atlanta) — Visual art exhibit celebrating Latin voices and creativity.
Make a Miracle at Tio Lucho’s (Sept. 24, Tio Lucho’s, Atlanta) — Chef-curated dinner supporting a nonprofit providing education and housing in Peru and Colombia.
Arte Agave (Sept. 26, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Buckhead) — Evening of tequila and mezcal tastings with food, art and live entertainment.
Colors of Culture (Sept. 30, Oakland Cemetery) — Free program with stories, Día de Muertos traditions and art activities (registration required).
14th annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival (Oct. 2-5, Fox Theatre, NCG Brookhaven, Regal Atlantic Station, GSU's CMII) – Film festival hosted by award-winning journalist Nick Valencia. Screenings, panels and community block party.
Oye! Fest (Oct. 4, Lot 432, Atlanta) — Latin music festival with diverse performances, art, food and interactive experiences.
Outside Atlanta
Placita Latina Decatur: Salsa on the Square (Sept. 20, Decatur Square) — Live salsa bands, dance lessons and DJ La Superior after sunset.
5th Annual Placita Latina Exhibition (Sept. 12–Oct. 17, Decatur Arts Alliance Gallery) — Juried show themed "Nuestra Tierra," highlighting Latinx artists and heritage.
Concert on the Green: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 20, Logan Farm Park, Acworth) — Celebrate community and culture with live music, dance, performances, and food. Free admission.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.