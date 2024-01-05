Atlanta weekend weather: Soaking rain and wintry precipitation for parts of north Georgia

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking an overnight system expected to bring soaking rain and wintry precipitation to parts of north Georgia on Friday and Saturday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northeast Georgia from 11 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. These areas include:

Dawson County

Gilmer County

Fannin County

Lumpkin County

Union County

Towns County

White County

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Potential impacts include up to two-tenths of freezing rain along with wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. With some light icing possible, travel could get slick in a few areas there overnight.

This developing nor'easter is the same system expected to blast the Northeast with snow this weekend. More than 20 million residents from the Carolinas to Maine are under a Winter Storm Watch. This would be the first significant snow in two years for several cities along the East Coast.

Despite the winter weather concerns, there is good news.

Will Atlanta see snow or ice this weekend?

In our area, the overall expectation is that this event is mostly just cold rain for metro Atlanta and beyond. We can expect the rain to arrive around 9 p.m. Friday through the morning hours of Saturday.

According to the current models, we're looking at the possibility of up to an inch of rain with this system in north Georgia. On Saturday, isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across southern Georgia.

Another storm hot on its heels

The FOX 5 Storm Team is also keeping a close eye on a developing storm system for Monday night and Tuesday.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be pulled north over a warm front, resulting in widespread wet weather across the Southeast on Monday and Tuesday.

All signs point to this one being a bigger rainmaker, but how much rain is still unclear. We'll also be monitoring the risk of possible severe storms on Tuesday afternoon and how far to the north into our area that risk could extend.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor this storm and bring you the latest updates as they become available. Now is the time to have weather alerts enabled on your FOX 5 Storm Team App, and be sure to follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @FOX5StormTeam. You can also catch the latest forecast update on FOX Local.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.