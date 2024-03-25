Atlanta weather: Windy and wet Tuesday

Storms will be moving through Georgia on Tuesday, bringing rainy and windy weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for a good portion of western Georgia through 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Will it rain in Atlanta on Tuesday?

Clouds will be building with the breeze picking up overnight into Tuesday morning ahead of the front.

North Georgia could start seeing its first drops of rain as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday as a powerful front moves through the area.

The bulk of the rain will reach the heart of Atlanta just after noon.

The front will then push the storms out, before it begins to dissipate.

Some cracks in the clouds could be seen as early as 5 p.m.

How much rain will fall in Atlanta on Tuesday?

Tuesday’s storms will not be a big rainmaker but could drop about four-tenths of an inch on average across north Georgia.

Rain gauges will vary from location to location but should be less than an inch.

Overall a moderate rainfall.

How windy will it be in Atlanta on Tuesday?

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Expect some tree limbs to fall and potential power outages due to the high gusts.

The following counties will be under a Wind Advisory through Tuesday afternoon: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Stewart, Webster, and Sumter.

Severe storm threat in southern Alabama, Florida panhandle

Any Georgians who may be vacationing along the Gulf Coast will want to be weather aware on Tuesday. The same powerful front will be pulling moisture from the Gulf waters, offering a greater chance for severe weather.

The areas around Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida will be under a level 2 out of 5 threat. The biggest threat is large hail and heavy rain, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Flash flooding is also possible with one to two inches of rainfall per hour in the forecast.

Wednesday’s forecast in Atlanta

The sun will come out on Wednesday and the winds will calm down.

Overnight lows will be around 53 and will warm up during the day to near 73.

Some clouds will begin to move in late Wednesday evening.

Will it rain in Atlanta on Thursday?

There’s about a 20 to 30 percent chance of morning showers on Thursday.

Most of those showers will be on the east side of metro Atlanta.

The winds will also pick up a bit, at around 10 mph out of the northwest with gusts up to 15 mph.

Good Friday and Easter Sunday forecast in Atlanta

Once Thursday’s rain chance is over, it will be drier and warmer through next workweek.

Expect lows in the 40s warming over the weekend to the 50s.

Highs will be in the 70s with Monday possibly hitting 80.