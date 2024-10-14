Atlanta weather: Temperature drop across metro Atlanta, frost possible in north Georgia

The Brief Metro Atlanta and north Georgia to experience a 20-degree temperature drop with coldest morning since April. Cold front brings gusty winds; high temperatures to stay in the low 70s with noticeable wind chill. Northeast Georgia facing highs in the 60s, nighttime lows could drop to 40s. Potential frost in north Georgia areas north of Interstate 20, caution advised for agriculture. Cooler weather persists through Thursday, then a weekend warm-up to the 70s expected.



A significant temperature drop is expected across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, according to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes. 'It's going to feel even colder,' Forbes said, referring to Tuesday morning. 'By tomorrow morning, we could be looking at a temperature decrease of some 20 degrees across the region.'"

"The temperature decrease accompanies a cold front sweeping through the area, which will result in winds of 10 to 15 mph from the northwest, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Despite sunny conditions throughout the day, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s, Forbes explained, adding, 'We're expecting highs around 72 or so, but the wind chill factor will be noticeable.'"

"Northeast Georgia, including Canton, Gainesville, and Dahlonega, will likely experience even lower daytime highs, with temperatures potentially remaining in the 60s. As the evening approaches, the thermometer could drop to the 50s and 40s. 'Tomorrow morning, temperatures could be 20 degrees lower than the current ones,' Forbes indicated. 'It will mark the coldest morning we've seen since mid-April.'"

"Additionally, frost is a possibility in parts of north Georgia, particularly those north of Interstate 20, on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. 'Those with agricultural interests in these areas should take precaution,' Forbes recommended."

"The forecast for Atlanta indicates that the high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be lower than the current high temperatures; however, a warming trend is expected, bringing temperatures back into the 70s by the weekend.