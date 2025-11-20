Atlanta Thanksgiving forecast: What we know a week out

The Brief Showers are expected to develop Tuesday in Georgia and may continue into Thanksgiving morning. Travelers heading west Monday or south Wednesday could track rain for much of their trip. Above-normal temperatures will continue through early next week with a brief dry period Sunday and Monday.



Warm weather will carry Atlanta into the Thanksgiving holiday, but travelers should be ready for rain as the week begins. FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes says showers are likely to develop by Tuesday across Georgia and may linger into Thanksgiving morning in parts of the region.

Thanksgiving travel forecast

What they're saying:

Forbes told FOX 5 that a wet pattern is forming across the Southeast, especially to the west, where a developing front will send rounds of rain toward Georgia ahead of the holiday.

AAA expects more than 80 million people to hit the roads, and Forbes said some of them could be dealing with soggy conditions.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Showers are possible as early as Tuesday in Georgia as that front moves closer. Forbes said travelers heading west toward Arkansas or Texas on Monday may hit the worst of the early weather. He added that on Wednesday travelers heading south toward Florida could end up following the rain the entire way down Interstate 75. He said there is a world where Wednesday morning rainfall in North Georgia becomes the same system drivers track all the way to the Sunshine State.

SEE ALSO: Two storms loom over busy Thanksgiving Week, potentially impacting millions of travelers

Thanksgiving Day forecast in North Georgia

What's next:

By Thanksgiving Day, the front is expected to stall. That could keep lingering clouds or showers over parts of the Southeast and limit sunshine for travelers heading into Florida. Forecast numbers show Thanksgiving highs near 59 in Atlanta, 47 in Nashville and 49 in Arkansas.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, temperatures across north and central Georgia will continue to run warmer than normal. The FOX 5 Storm Team says above-normal temperatures will last through early next week and a few records may be challenged. Light to moderate rain will move through parts of north Georgia Friday and Saturday, followed by a brief clearing trend Sunday and Monday before the next system arrives.

SEE ALSO:

Atlanta weather outlook

By the numbers:

Here is the Atlanta forecast by the numbers:

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 77. A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night with a low near 62. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 76. A 30 percent chance of showers and storms during the day. Mostly clear at night with a low near 51.

Sunday: Sunny and 71, then mostly clear Sunday night with a low near 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy overnight with a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Low near 54.

Tuesday: Showers likely with a high near 71. Rain likely again Tuesday night with a low near 58. Chance of rain 60 to 70 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms. High near 68.

In the North Georgia mountains:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with fog early. High near 72. Rain and thunderstorms become likely Friday night with a low around 58. Chance of rain up to 80 percent.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and storms during the day with a high near 68. A slight chance of storms until early evening, then partly cloudy with a low near 44.

Sunday: Sunny and 66. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 65. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Low near 48.

Tuesday: Showers likely with a high near 60. Showers and storms likely Tuesday night with a low near 52. Chance of rain 70 to 80 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and storms. High near 63.