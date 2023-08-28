Severe thunderstorm warning extended across metro Atlanta counties

Monday's severe thunderstorm warning has been extended to multiple counties across metro Atlanta.

It appears Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Paulding and Polk counties are under a warning until 7:15 p.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has announced departure delays of up to an hour and 45 minutes, and increasing, due to Monday's thunderstorms. All inbound flights are being held at their origin for the time being.

Meanwhile, over 20,000 households around the state reported power outages, over 11,000 of them were from Georgia Power customers.

Get location-based weather alerts on your mobile device by downloading the FOX 5 weather app and allowing notifications. For more weather coverage and the latest local forecast, visit the FOX 5 weather page.