Atlanta area's most extreme weather days of 2022

As Atlanta residents look forward to 2023, many are trying to forget the recent consecutive days of freezing temperatures.

It's hard to believe that heat nearly cracked triple-digits at one point during the summer.

In terms of rainfall, the Atlanta area will likely finish below the normal accumulated precipitation unless afternoon downpours on New Year's Eve record several inches of rain.

This year was one to forget, snowfall-wise. The Atlanta area didn't crack an inch of accumulated snowfall for the entire year. That's low, even in the Southeast.

These were the hottest, coldest, rainiest and snowiest days of 2022 in Atlanta:

Hottest day: June 15

Atlanta's airport registered at 99 degrees Fahrenheit on the hottest day of 2022.

Heat indexes exceeded triple digits in Georgia during a sweltering mid-June heat wave.

That day was a preview of things to come. July was the hottest month in terms of average temperature at 81.6 degrees.

Coldest day: Dec. 24

You don't need to think back very far to remember the coldest day of 2022. On Christmas Eve, the Atlanta airport thermometer registered 8 degrees.

The average temperature was 17.5 degrees that day with a high of 27 degrees.

The coldest day of 2022 happened 358 days in, but the coldest month was January with an average temp of 44.5 degrees.

Rainiest day: June 27

The Atlanta airport gauge measured 2.4 inches of rain on the wettest day of 2022.

August could be considered the rainiest month, with an average of 0.22 inches of precipitation per day.

Most snowfall: Jan. 16

Atlanta residents saw barely any snowflakes in 2022. The most snowfall at the Atlanta airport was recorded on Jan. 16.

The low temperature that day was solidly above freezing at 37 degrees, so snow was left to accumulate.

Dec. 26 recorded the second-most daily snowfall: .1 inches. There were a handful of days that recorded trace amounts of snow.