Inside the Vote: How to register to vote in Georgia
From the streets of Atlanta to the comfort of your own home computer, it has never been easier to register to vote.
Inside the Vote: Absentee by mail voting in Georgia
More voters turning to absentee by mail voting for the 2020 election. Here's what you should know about voting by absentee ballot in Georgia.
Inside the Vote: Know what is on your ballot before November
It is important to know what races, besides the president, will appear on your ballot before you go to cast your vote on November 3.
Inside the Vote: Being a poll worker in Georgia
Counties across Georgia are busy recruiting and training poll workers ahead of the November 3 election. Here's how you can get involved.