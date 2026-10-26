WNBA Finals Game 6 moved to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena

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The Brief Game 6 between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries will tip off at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena. The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. and will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock. The Hawks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers will start at 8 p.m.; WNBA Finals tickets go on sale Monday at 4 p.m.



The WNBA has moved Game 6 of the Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at State Farm Arena, the league announced Monday.

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What we know:

The game was originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m. It will still air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

To accommodate the earlier start, the Atlanta Hawks moved their regular-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to 8 p.m. Thursday. The WNBA, NBA, USA Network, NBC and Peacock plan coordinated promotional efforts across broadcast, digital and social platforms.

"The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we’re excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta."

Tickets for Game 6 go on sale to the general public Monday at 4 p.m. at atlantadream.com.