Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police charge man with 3 counts of sexual battery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published October 26, 2026 1:19 PM EDT
Published October 26, 2026 1:19 PM EDT
article

Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • Police say three individuals separately reported being grabbed near Peachtree Place and Cypress Street on Oct. 16.
    • The callers gave officers matching descriptions of the suspect, police said.
    • Officers found Timothy Quarles nearby and charged him with three counts of sexual battery.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man after a woman reported an assault near Peachtree Place and Cypress Street NE, according to the department.

What we know:

Zone 5 officers responded to the area on Oct. 16 after receiving a report that a man had grabbed a woman's buttocks. While officers investigated, two other callers separately reported similar incidents, police said. All three provided matching descriptions of the suspect.

SIMILAR STORY: Man gropes women across three stores in 10 minutes, police say

Officers searched the area and found Timothy Quarles, 33, hiding near the entrance to a parking garage, police said. He was charged with three counts of sexual battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a social media post by the Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews