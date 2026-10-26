Atlanta police charge man with 3 counts of sexual battery

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The Brief Police say three individuals separately reported being grabbed near Peachtree Place and Cypress Street on Oct. 16. The callers gave officers matching descriptions of the suspect, police said. Officers found Timothy Quarles nearby and charged him with three counts of sexual battery.



Atlanta police arrested a man after a woman reported an assault near Peachtree Place and Cypress Street NE, according to the department.

What we know:

Zone 5 officers responded to the area on Oct. 16 after receiving a report that a man had grabbed a woman's buttocks. While officers investigated, two other callers separately reported similar incidents, police said. All three provided matching descriptions of the suspect.

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Officers searched the area and found Timothy Quarles, 33, hiding near the entrance to a parking garage, police said. He was charged with three counts of sexual battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail.