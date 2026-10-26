Atlanta police charge man with 3 counts of sexual battery
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ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man after a woman reported an assault near Peachtree Place and Cypress Street NE, according to the department.
What we know:
Zone 5 officers responded to the area on Oct. 16 after receiving a report that a man had grabbed a woman's buttocks. While officers investigated, two other callers separately reported similar incidents, police said. All three provided matching descriptions of the suspect.
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Officers searched the area and found Timothy Quarles, 33, hiding near the entrance to a parking garage, police said. He was charged with three counts of sexual battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail.