Dream face Valkyries in Game 5 as Game 6 venue remains unclear

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The Brief The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in San Francisco tonight. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta, but organizers have not decided whether it will be played at State Farm Arena or Gateway Center Arena. The teams are each seeking their first WNBA championship. The Dream need two more wins to claim the title.



The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco tonight in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, with the best-of-seven series tied 2-2.

What we know:

The Dream need two more wins to secure the franchise’s first championship. The team has reached the Finals three times before, but was swept in each series.

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Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta, though its venue has not been finalized. The Hawks are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena that night, which could make the roughly 17,000-seat venue unavailable for the WNBA game.

The Dream, Valkyries, WNBA and NBA would need to reach an agreement for the Finals game to be held at State Farm Arena. Otherwise, Game 6 would take place at the Dream’s home venue, Gateway Center Arena, which seats about 3,500 people.

Fans voiced optimism about the Dream’s chances while also pointing to areas for improvement.

"We’re definitely going to win that and come back on Game 6, and that’s game. And then we’re ready for the parade," Dream fan Crystal Crosby said.

Another said the team had work to do, citing turnovers and missed 3-pointers.

What's next:

Both teams are seeking their first WNBA title. Game 5 tips off at 8 p.m. tonight.