WNBA Finals tied 2-2 after Atlanta Dream drops Game 4 to Valkyries

article

The Brief The Golden State Valkyries leveled the WNBA Finals at 2-2 with a 67-62 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Gabby Williams led Golden State with 17 points, while Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes chipped in 13 points each. Rhyne Howard scored a game-high 19 points for Atlanta hours after she and Angel Reese earned 2026 All-WNBA Second Team honors.



The Atlanta Dream’s late fourth-quarter rally fell short in a 67-62 loss to the Golden State Valkyries, leveling the WNBA Finals at 2-2.

What we know:

Golden State built an early lead, ending the opening quarter ahead 16-11 before taking a 54-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Dream mounted a late comeback behind guard Rhyne Howard, who converted a driving layup and free throw with 29 seconds remaining to trim Golden State’s lead to 66-62. Veronica Burton responded by sinking a free throw with 28 seconds left, and Gabby Williams sealed the victory by forcing an Angel Reese turnover with 10 seconds remaining.

Howard led all scorers with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jordin Canada and Isobel Borlase added 10 points apiece for Atlanta, while Reese tallied eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Williams led the Valkyries with 17 points and three steals, while Burton and Tiffany Hayes contributed 13 points each. Cecilia Zandalasini added 10 points.

Dig deeper:

The loss came hours after the WNBA named both Reese and Howard to the 2026 All-WNBA Second Team, marking the first time in Dream franchise history that two teammates earned All-WNBA recognition in the same season.

Reese and Howard also became just the seventh pair of teammates in league history to earn both All-WNBA and All-Defensive honors in the same year. Reese, the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, set single-season league records with 500 rebounds and 32 double-doubles. Howard set a single-season WNBA record with 129 made three-pointers while leading the league with 2.3 steals per game.

What's next:

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 as both franchises pursue the 2026 WNBA title.