Georgia Muslim groups endorse Bottoms for governor

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The Brief Four Georgia Muslim organizations and 14 community leaders announced their endorsement of Keisha Lance Bottoms on Monday. The coalition cited Bottoms’ engagement with Muslim communities and her stated positions on health care, data centers, civil rights and religious freedom. The groups encouraged Muslim voters to vote and support candidates whose policies align with their priorities.



A coalition of Georgia Muslim organizations and community leaders endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor on Monday, saying they support her approach to issues including health care, civil rights and religious freedom.

What we know:

The announcement followed a meeting with Bottoms earlier this summer, arranged by the Georgia Muslim Civic Table. The groups said she discussed her vision for Georgia, her engagement with the Atlanta Muslim community and issues important to Muslim residents.

The coalition cited Bottoms’ stated commitments to expanding access to health care, addressing the effects of data centers on local communities, opposing anti-Muslim hate, protecting free speech and giving Muslim residents a meaningful voice in state government.

The endorsing organizations are Peach State Muslim Coalition, Peach State Muslim Action, Voices of Cobb Muslims and Voices of Muslims. The community leaders listed in the announcement are Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur, Imam Nadim Ali, Imam Plemon T. El-Amin, Bassem Fakhoury, Naushad Ghilzai, Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel, Don Mahmood, Munir Meghjani, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Imam Furqan Muhammad, Astrid Sayeedah Ross, Amjad Taufique, Stephanie Williams and Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood.

The coalition also urged Georgia Muslims to vote, volunteer and donate to candidates at the local, state and national levels whose policies support economic fairness, health care, civil rights, free speech, diversity and inclusion in government.

Endorsing Georgia Muslim Organizations

Peach State Muslim Coalition

Peach State Muslim Action

Voices of Cobb Muslims

Voices of Muslims



Endorsing Georgia Muslim Community Leaders

Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur

Imam Nadim Ali

Imam Plemon T. El-Amin

Bassem Fakhoury

Naushad Ghilzai

Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel

Don Mahmood

Munir Meghjani

Edward Ahmed Mitchell

Imam Furqan Muhammad

Astrid Sayeedah Ross

Amjad Taufique

Stephanie Williams

Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood

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