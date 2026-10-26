Georgia Muslim groups endorse Bottoms for governor
ATLANTA - A coalition of Georgia Muslim organizations and community leaders endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor on Monday, saying they support her approach to issues including health care, civil rights and religious freedom.
What we know:
The announcement followed a meeting with Bottoms earlier this summer, arranged by the Georgia Muslim Civic Table. The groups said she discussed her vision for Georgia, her engagement with the Atlanta Muslim community and issues important to Muslim residents.
The coalition cited Bottoms’ stated commitments to expanding access to health care, addressing the effects of data centers on local communities, opposing anti-Muslim hate, protecting free speech and giving Muslim residents a meaningful voice in state government.
The endorsing organizations are Peach State Muslim Coalition, Peach State Muslim Action, Voices of Cobb Muslims and Voices of Muslims. The community leaders listed in the announcement are Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur, Imam Nadim Ali, Imam Plemon T. El-Amin, Bassem Fakhoury, Naushad Ghilzai, Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel, Don Mahmood, Munir Meghjani, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Imam Furqan Muhammad, Astrid Sayeedah Ross, Amjad Taufique, Stephanie Williams and Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood.
The coalition also urged Georgia Muslims to vote, volunteer and donate to candidates at the local, state and national levels whose policies support economic fairness, health care, civil rights, free speech, diversity and inclusion in government.
Endorsing Georgia Muslim Organizations
Peach State Muslim Coalition
Peach State Muslim Action
Voices of Cobb Muslims
Voices of Muslims
Endorsing Georgia Muslim Community Leaders
Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur
Imam Nadim Ali
Imam Plemon T. El-Amin
Bassem Fakhoury
Naushad Ghilzai
Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel
Don Mahmood
Munir Meghjani
Edward Ahmed Mitchell
Imam Furqan Muhammad
Astrid Sayeedah Ross
Amjad Taufique
Stephanie Williams
Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood
SIMILAR STORY: Georgia governor race: Bottoms announces law enforcement endorsements