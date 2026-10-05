Georgia governor race: Bottoms announces law enforcement endorsements
ATLANTA - Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced endorsements from more than 30 current and former Georgia law enforcement officials as she faces Republican Rick Jackson in November.
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Bottoms’ campaign said the coalition includes 32 officials, including sheriffs, district attorneys, solicitors general and former law enforcement leaders.
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Bottoms supporters cite police funding
What they're saying:
Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston are among those backing Bottoms.
Bryant cited police pay increases, funding for police training and her role in establishing a Buckhead precinct during her tenure as Atlanta mayor.
"Keisha was a leading voice to ensure Atlanta officers had the resources they needed and I'm honored to join the coalition supporting her," Bryant said in the campaign’s announcement.
Bottoms said her priorities as governor would include helping agencies recruit and retain officers and address evidence-testing backlogs.
Who endorsed Bottoms?
The campaign named the following officials:
Sheriffs
- Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman
- Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley
- Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant
- Chatham County Sheriff Richard Coleman
- Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat
- Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams
- Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr.
- Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds
- Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett
- Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor
- Former Fulton County Sheriff Jackie Barrett
- Former DeKalb County Sheriff Thomas E. Brown, also a former U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Georgia
Solicitors general
- Gwinnett County Lisamarie Bristol
- DeKalb County Donna Coleman-Stribling
- Douglas County Sonya Compton
- Fulton County Keith Gammage
- Richmond County Omeeka Loggins
- Cobb County Makia Metzger
District attorneys
- Rockdale County Alisha Adams Johnson
- Cobb County Sonya Allen
- Gwinnett County Patsy Austin-Gatson
- DeKalb County Sherry Boston
- Chatham County Shalena Cook Jones
- Clayton County Tasha Mosley
- Henry County Darius Pattillo
- Douglas County Dalia Racine
- Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties Anita Reynolds Howard
- Burke and Richmond counties Jared Williams
- Fulton County Fani Willis
Other former law enforcement officials
- Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant
- Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Robert Ford
Jackson previously announced support from 104 sheriffs
The other side:
Jackson’s campaign announced in August that 104 Georgia sheriffs had endorsed him. Supporters included sheriffs from Cherokee, Coweta, Dawson, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Jackson, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Rabun, Walton and Whitfield counties.
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Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman cited Jackson’s approach to supporting law enforcement.
"I trust Rick Jackson because he understands what it takes to protect our communities," Freeman said in the announcement. "I trust Rick to make the tough decisions and make sure law enforcement has the support and resources we need to do our jobs."
Jackson said he would prioritize additional resources, staffing and support for sheriffs, along with enforcement against violent crime.
His supporters also included Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, both Democrats who endorsed the Republican nominee.
Jackson also announced over the weekend that he was proud to be endorsed by the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.