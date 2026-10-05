Georgia governor race: Bottoms announces law enforcement endorsements

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The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms announced support from more than 30 current and former Georgia law enforcement officials. Her supporters include sheriffs, prosecutors and former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. Republican opponent Rick Jackson’s campaign previously announced endorsements from 104 Georgia sheriffs.



Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced endorsements from more than 30 current and former Georgia law enforcement officials as she faces Republican Rick Jackson in November.

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Bottoms’ campaign said the coalition includes 32 officials, including sheriffs, district attorneys, solicitors general and former law enforcement leaders.

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Bottoms supporters cite police funding

What they're saying:

Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston are among those backing Bottoms.

Bryant cited police pay increases, funding for police training and her role in establishing a Buckhead precinct during her tenure as Atlanta mayor.

"Keisha was a leading voice to ensure Atlanta officers had the resources they needed and I'm honored to join the coalition supporting her," Bryant said in the campaign’s announcement.

Bottoms said her priorities as governor would include helping agencies recruit and retain officers and address evidence-testing backlogs.

Who endorsed Bottoms?

The campaign named the following officials:

Sheriffs

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley

Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant

Chatham County Sheriff Richard Coleman

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat

Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams

Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor

Former Fulton County Sheriff Jackie Barrett

Former DeKalb County Sheriff Thomas E. Brown, also a former U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Georgia

Solicitors general

Gwinnett County Lisamarie Bristol

DeKalb County Donna Coleman-Stribling

Douglas County Sonya Compton

Fulton County Keith Gammage

Richmond County Omeeka Loggins

Cobb County Makia Metzger

District attorneys

Rockdale County Alisha Adams Johnson

Cobb County Sonya Allen

Gwinnett County Patsy Austin-Gatson

DeKalb County Sherry Boston

Chatham County Shalena Cook Jones

Clayton County Tasha Mosley

Henry County Darius Pattillo

Douglas County Dalia Racine

Bibb, Peach and Crawford counties Anita Reynolds Howard

Burke and Richmond counties Jared Williams

Fulton County Fani Willis

Other former law enforcement officials

Former Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant

Former Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Robert Ford

Jackson previously announced support from 104 sheriffs

The other side:

Jackson’s campaign announced in August that 104 Georgia sheriffs had endorsed him. Supporters included sheriffs from Cherokee, Coweta, Dawson, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Jackson, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Rabun, Walton and Whitfield counties.

PREVIOUS STORY: 104 Georgia sheriffs endorse Rick Jackson for Georgia governor

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman cited Jackson’s approach to supporting law enforcement.

"I trust Rick Jackson because he understands what it takes to protect our communities," Freeman said in the announcement. "I trust Rick to make the tough decisions and make sure law enforcement has the support and resources we need to do our jobs."

Jackson said he would prioritize additional resources, staffing and support for sheriffs, along with enforcement against violent crime.

His supporters also included Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, both Democrats who endorsed the Republican nominee.

Jackson also announced over the weekend that he was proud to be endorsed by the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.