The Brief Authorities arrested Benjamin Robinson in Kentucky following a machete attack at Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County. Investigators believe the man attacked was trying to step into a domestic situation when the assault happened just after 8 p.m. Robinson faces an aggravated assault charge from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, with additional charges potentially on the way.



A suspect wanted for a machete attack at Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawson County is in custody in Kentucky after fleeing north across state lines.

What we know:

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, Dawson County dispatchers received a report that a man had been attacked with a machete at Amicalola Falls State Park, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Benjamin Robinson.

Preliminary information from the sheriff's office indicates the victim may have been intervening in a domestic situation when the attack happened.

Dawson County patrol deputies and investigators responded to the state park and launched a search for Robinson.

Working with deputies and analysts from Cherokee, Gilmer and Pickens counties—alongside other regional partners—investigators determined Robinson was likely heading north toward Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky, took Robinson into custody.

What we don't know:

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office has charged Robinson with aggravated assault, though officials noted that additional charges may be forthcoming.

Because this remains an active investigation, authorities have not released the victim's current medical condition, the exact circumstances of the domestic situation, or when Robinson will be extradited back to Georgia.