Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Nov. 20-22, 2026
ATLANTA - Looking for something to do around metro Atlanta this weekend? Find live music, comedy, theater, sports and more in our roundup.
FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS
First Voices PowWow
Nov. 21–22
Little 5 Points PowWow, Atlanta
This free, two-day event features traditional, exhibition and intertribal dancing, music, storytelling and community activities. Flute music and storytelling with William Harjo are also scheduled.
Thanksgiving Community Music Festival
Nov. 21
346 W. Trinity Place, Decatur
Celebrate Thanksgiving at this free community festival featuring live music and holiday-themed activities.
Fall & Flavor Festival
Nov. 21
You42 Studios, Roswell
Enjoy food trucks, drink specials, live music, DJ sets and game-day action on big screens. Admission is free.
MUSIC
Jabroni Fest XI
Nov. 20–22
Boggs Social & Supply, Atlanta
The three-day festival features performances by Borzoi, Burnt Out, Cactus Jackson, Chunx, Dead Friends, Ozello, Stress Reliever, The Carolyn and many more.
The Venus Kings
Nov. 20
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
The Atlanta-based band brings an energetic mix of classic soul, funk, blues and roots music, with a sound inspired by early ’70s groups such as WAR. The show features Colby Davis, Brandon Bolton, Neal Wauchope, Eleye Mostai and Farayi Dominique.
Jonah Kagen
Nov. 20
Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
The Savannah native brings his personal songwriting and original music to the stage. Kagen has released two EPs and performed at festivals including Austin City Limits, AmericanaFest and Summerfest.
Friday Jazz at the High Museum
Nov. 20
High Museum of Art, Midtown Atlanta
Enjoy an evening of live jazz at the museum.
Waterparks
Nov. 20
The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta
The modern rock band Waterparks brings its genre-shifting sound to Atlanta.
Bent Frequency Duo Project
Nov. 21
Emerson Hall, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University, Atlanta
Bent Frequency Duo Project joins the Emory University Orchestra for the world premiere of Tala, a double concerto for saxophone, percussion and orchestra by Nina Shekhar.
Blind Boys of Alabama
Nov. 21
Spivey Hall, Morrow
The Grammy-winning vocal group celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life.
Shakin’ Atoms live at The Loft
Nov. 21
The Loft by The City Cellar & Loft, Cartersville
Enjoy live music, craft cocktails and cold beer at this downtown Cartersville venue.
Jack White
Nov. 20-21
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
Jack White brings his 2026 tour supporting his 7th studio album, Frozen Charlotte, to the Battery. The all-ages show is phone-free: phones will be secured in lockable pouches, with designated areas available for access. The main floor is general admission; balcony seats are reserved.
James Patrick Morgan
Nov. 21
Feathers Edge Vineyards, Ball Ground
James Patrick Morgan is described as "a man of 3,000 songs and growing."
Manchester Orchestra
Nov. 21
Tabernacle, Atlanta
Manchester Orchestra is an American indie rock band. The all-ages performance has fully reserved seating. The venue’s balconies are not ADA accessible; accommodations are on the main floor.
Iconic Women of Music Tribute
Nov. 21
MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock
Rae Radick performs hits by iconic women in rock, country and pop, including Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain and Janis Joplin. Ages 15 and older.
David Wimbish
Nov. 21
Red Light Cafe, Atlanta
Wimbish brings songs from his new album, Heavy Love, recorded and produced in a stripped-back home studio in North Carolina. The album explores renewal and personal evolution.
Atlanta Chamber Players
Nov. 22
Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta
The ensemble opens its 51st season with works by Max Reger, Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms. The concert begins at 3 p.m.
Skylight Gallery Concert Series: "Voices Within"
Nov. 22
Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, Atlanta
An intimate concert featuring vocalist Lilly Anayeh and live audio by Daniel Karcher.
Phillip Phillips
Nov. 22
Center Stage, Atlanta
The Georgia-born singer-songwriter, known for the hit "Home," brings his Let’s Go Far tour to Atlanta.
Blue October: Foiled 20th Anniversary Tour
Nov. 22
Tabernacle, Atlanta
The band performs its album Foiled on an all-ages tour, with Jess Woodland opening.
JoJo: The High Road — 20 Years Unplugged
Nov. 22
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
JoJo brings her unplugged anniversary tour to Little Five Points.
DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary
Nov. 22
Heaven at The Masquerade, Atlanta
The power-metal band is joined by Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire for an all-ages show.
Waterparks: The (Almost) No Barricade Tour
Nov. 22
Hell at The Masquerade, Atlanta
The band closes a three-night run at the venue, with Vanity.
Coming up
The Edwin Hamilton Trio
Nov. 27
The Velvet Note, Alpharetta
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and recording artist Edwin G. Hamilton brings his trio for an intimate evening of jazz. Hamilton has studied with New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Christian Sands and Wycliffe Gordon. Tickets are $40.
THEATER & COMEDY
Paranormal Cirque II
Nov. 20–23
Greenbriar Mall, Atlanta
The 2-hour touring show brings its black-and-white striped big top to Greenbriar Mall. There's also a "haunted" pre-show featuring performers as scare actors. The show is described as an R-rated horror circus and is not a show for children.
Alonzo Bodden
Nov. 20-22
The Punchline, Atlanta
Season 3 winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and a regular on NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! brings his stand-up show to Atlanta.
Buford School of Ballet: Star of Wonder
Nov. 19-21
Gas South Theater, Duluth
The Buford School of Ballet presents the 31st annual performance of its Christmas program.
Death Becomes Her
Thru Nov. 22
Fox Theatre, Atlanta
The musical comedy, based on the 1992 film, follows two rivals pursuing eternal youth.
A Christmas Carol
Nov. 22
Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
The Alliance’s holiday production retells Dickens’ story of Ebenezer Scrooge with live music.
Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Nov. 22
Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
The Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s classic with illuminated costumes and a new visual design.
Knock, Knock
Nov. 22
Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
This 30-minute, interactive holiday show is designed for children from newborn to age 5 and their grown-ups.
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
Nov. 22
Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta
Local and touring comics perform short sets at the Midtown club. The venue is for ages 21 and older.
In the Other Room: King Bo
Nov. 22
Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
The comedian and digital creator brings his stand-up show to the club; the venue is for ages 18 and older.
Cyrano de Bergerac
Nov. 22
Oglethorpe University, Atlanta
Oglethorpe’s fall theater production presents the classic play.
FOODIE EVENTS
Airport District Night Market
Nov. 20–Dec. 18
Chattabrewchee: The Hangar, Hapeville
Browse goods from local makers and small businesses, enjoy food and live entertainment, and connect with the community on select Friday nights. Admission is free.
COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY
Little Things
Through Jan. 7
Swan Coach House Gallery, Atlanta
Swan Coach House Gallery’s annual small works exhibition features hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces by more than 65 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 7.
Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue
Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time
Pullman Yards, Atlanta
Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.
Paws, People & Playdates
Nov. 21
Depot Park, Kennesaw
Bring your pup to this casual community meetup for fresh air and a chance to socialize. The first 15 dogs will receive a goodie bag.
Coming up
Furkids Puppy Success Classes
Nov. 28 and Dec. 19
Yappy Hour Room at the Sutherlin Dog Shelter, Cumming
A certified professional dog trainer will cover how puppies learn, potty training, socialization, common puppy challenges and foundational training skills. The 90-minute interactive class includes time for questions and discussion. Tickets are $60 per class. Register through Furkids.
SPORTS
Atlanta Gladiators
Nov. 20
Gas South Arena, Duluth
Catch the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, on the ice.
Acworth Turkey Chase 5K
Nov. 21
Historic Downtown Acworth, Acworth
Run through downtown and along Lake Acworth in this Peachtree Road Race qualifier benefiting the Tackle Hunger program. Registration is $30 for the timed 5K, $20 for the untimed fun run and $5 for the Little Pilgrim Trot.
Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic
Nov. 21
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Atlanta
Watch 12 Georgia high school basketball teams compete in six games, beginning with Newton vs. Campbell in the girls’ matchup. The boys’ schedule includes Hillgrove vs. Cross Creek, Decatur vs. Holy Innocents’, Gainesville vs. Pace Academy, and Wheeler vs. McEachern, with the final game at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for students; children under 6 get in free. All fans receive a Hawks T-shirt. A free Jr. Hawks basketball clinic for ages 8-15 will also be held before the games.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons — Kids Day
Nov. 22
State Farm Arena, Atlanta
The Hawks host the Pistons for the season’s first Kids Day game.
Den and Bear It
Nov. 22
Fort Mountain State Park, Chatsworth
A family program explores how black bears prepare for winter, with a chance to handle real bear skulls, claws and teeth. A parking fee is required.
Crime and Punishment Walking Tour
Nov. 22
Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site, Dahlonega
A ranger-led walk around the historic square explores local stories of bank robberies, gunfights and moonshine. The tour costs $5.
Whitewater Watch Hike
Nov. 22
Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls
Watch kayakers from the gorge’s "splash zone." The park describes the hike as strenuous and technical, with 800 feet of elevation on rocky terrain; a waiver and $15 fee are required.
JEEP & CAR SHOWS
Second Annual Veterans Day Show
Nov. 21
Lowe’s Home Improvement, Woodstock
The all-makes-and-models car, truck and motorcycle show benefits the Cherokee Homeless Veterans Program. Vehicle registration is $30 at the event. Enjoy food vendors, music, a 50/50 raffle, more than $1,000 in raffle prizes, and top 10 and specialty awards.
CruisIn’ to Christmas
Nov. 21
354 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan
The fifth annual toy drive and car show is free to attend. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child through age 18 to support the local community. A Christmas tree lighting will follow the cruise.