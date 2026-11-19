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Looking for something to do around metro Atlanta this weekend? Find live music, comedy, theater, sports and more in our roundup.

FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

First Voices PowWow

Nov. 21–22

Little 5 Points PowWow, Atlanta

This free, two-day event features traditional, exhibition and intertribal dancing, music, storytelling and community activities. Flute music and storytelling with William Harjo are also scheduled.

Thanksgiving Community Music Festival

Nov. 21

346 W. Trinity Place, Decatur

Celebrate Thanksgiving at this free community festival featuring live music and holiday-themed activities.

Fall & Flavor Festival

Nov. 21

You42 Studios, Roswell

Enjoy food trucks, drink specials, live music, DJ sets and game-day action on big screens. Admission is free.

MUSIC

Jabroni Fest XI

Nov. 20–22

Boggs Social & Supply, Atlanta

The three-day festival features performances by Borzoi, Burnt Out, Cactus Jackson, Chunx, Dead Friends, Ozello, Stress Reliever, The Carolyn and many more.

The Venus Kings

Nov. 20

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

The Atlanta-based band brings an energetic mix of classic soul, funk, blues and roots music, with a sound inspired by early ’70s groups such as WAR. The show features Colby Davis, Brandon Bolton, Neal Wauchope, Eleye Mostai and Farayi Dominique.

Jonah Kagen

Nov. 20

Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

The Savannah native brings his personal songwriting and original music to the stage. Kagen has released two EPs and performed at festivals including Austin City Limits, AmericanaFest and Summerfest.

Friday Jazz at the High Museum

Nov. 20

High Museum of Art, Midtown Atlanta

Enjoy an evening of live jazz at the museum.

Waterparks

Nov. 20

The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta

The modern rock band Waterparks brings its genre-shifting sound to Atlanta.

Bent Frequency Duo Project

Nov. 21

Emerson Hall, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University, Atlanta

Bent Frequency Duo Project joins the Emory University Orchestra for the world premiere of Tala, a double concerto for saxophone, percussion and orchestra by Nina Shekhar.

Blind Boys of Alabama

Nov. 21

Spivey Hall, Morrow

The Grammy-winning vocal group celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life.

Shakin’ Atoms live at The Loft

Nov. 21

The Loft by The City Cellar & Loft, Cartersville

Enjoy live music, craft cocktails and cold beer at this downtown Cartersville venue.

Jack White

Nov. 20-21

Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

Jack White brings his 2026 tour supporting his 7th studio album, Frozen Charlotte, to the Battery. The all-ages show is phone-free: phones will be secured in lockable pouches, with designated areas available for access. The main floor is general admission; balcony seats are reserved.

James Patrick Morgan

Nov. 21

Feathers Edge Vineyards, Ball Ground

James Patrick Morgan is described as "a man of 3,000 songs and growing."

Manchester Orchestra

Nov. 21

Tabernacle, Atlanta

Manchester Orchestra is an American indie rock band. The all-ages performance has fully reserved seating. The venue’s balconies are not ADA accessible; accommodations are on the main floor.

Iconic Women of Music Tribute

Nov. 21

MadLife Stage & Studios, Woodstock

Rae Radick performs hits by iconic women in rock, country and pop, including Dolly Parton, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, Shania Twain and Janis Joplin. Ages 15 and older.

David Wimbish

Nov. 21

Red Light Cafe, Atlanta

Wimbish brings songs from his new album, Heavy Love, recorded and produced in a stripped-back home studio in North Carolina. The album explores renewal and personal evolution.

Atlanta Chamber Players

Nov. 22

Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta

The ensemble opens its 51st season with works by Max Reger, Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms. The concert begins at 3 p.m.

Skylight Gallery Concert Series: "Voices Within"

Nov. 22

Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, Atlanta

An intimate concert featuring vocalist Lilly Anayeh and live audio by Daniel Karcher.

Phillip Phillips

Nov. 22

Center Stage, Atlanta

The Georgia-born singer-songwriter, known for the hit "Home," brings his Let’s Go Far tour to Atlanta.

Blue October: Foiled 20th Anniversary Tour

Nov. 22

Tabernacle, Atlanta

The band performs its album Foiled on an all-ages tour, with Jess Woodland opening.

JoJo: The High Road — 20 Years Unplugged

Nov. 22

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

JoJo brings her unplugged anniversary tour to Little Five Points.

DragonForce: Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary

Nov. 22

Heaven at The Masquerade, Atlanta

The power-metal band is joined by Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire for an all-ages show.

Waterparks: The (Almost) No Barricade Tour

Nov. 22

Hell at The Masquerade, Atlanta

The band closes a three-night run at the venue, with Vanity.

Coming up

The Edwin Hamilton Trio

Nov. 27

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and recording artist Edwin G. Hamilton brings his trio for an intimate evening of jazz. Hamilton has studied with New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Christian Sands and Wycliffe Gordon. Tickets are $40.

THEATER & COMEDY

Paranormal Cirque II

Nov. 20–23

Greenbriar Mall, Atlanta

The 2-hour touring show brings its black-and-white striped big top to Greenbriar Mall. There's also a "haunted" pre-show featuring performers as scare actors. The show is described as an R-rated horror circus and is not a show for children.

Alonzo Bodden

Nov. 20-22

The Punchline, Atlanta

Season 3 winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing and a regular on NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! brings his stand-up show to Atlanta.

Buford School of Ballet: Star of Wonder

Nov. 19-21

Gas South Theater, Duluth

The Buford School of Ballet presents the 31st annual performance of its Christmas program.

Death Becomes Her

Thru Nov. 22

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The musical comedy, based on the 1992 film, follows two rivals pursuing eternal youth.

A Christmas Carol

Nov. 22

Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

The Alliance’s holiday production retells Dickens’ story of Ebenezer Scrooge with live music.

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Nov. 22

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The Grand Kyiv Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s classic with illuminated costumes and a new visual design.

Knock, Knock

Nov. 22

Selig Family Black Box Theatre at Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

This 30-minute, interactive holiday show is designed for children from newborn to age 5 and their grown-ups.

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

Nov. 22

Laughing Skull Lounge, Atlanta

Local and touring comics perform short sets at the Midtown club. The venue is for ages 21 and older.

In the Other Room: King Bo

Nov. 22

Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

The comedian and digital creator brings his stand-up show to the club; the venue is for ages 18 and older.

Cyrano de Bergerac

Nov. 22

Oglethorpe University, Atlanta

Oglethorpe’s fall theater production presents the classic play.

FOODIE EVENTS

Airport District Night Market

Nov. 20–Dec. 18

Chattabrewchee: The Hangar, Hapeville

Browse goods from local makers and small businesses, enjoy food and live entertainment, and connect with the community on select Friday nights. Admission is free.

COMMUNITY & FAMILY FRIENDLY

Little Things

Through Jan. 7

Swan Coach House Gallery, Atlanta

Swan Coach House Gallery’s annual small works exhibition features hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces by more than 65 artists from Georgia and the Southeast. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 7.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

Opens Nov. 20 for a limited time

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

Step into an immersive Minecraft adventure and help save a village from a zombie attack. Guests will travel through eight Minecraft realms, encounter familiar creatures and collect resources to craft a life-saving potion, using an interactive handheld device to guide the quest. No prior Minecraft experience is needed. Tickets start at $32, with group, multi-pack and flexible-date options available.

Paws, People & Playdates

Nov. 21

Depot Park, Kennesaw

Bring your pup to this casual community meetup for fresh air and a chance to socialize. The first 15 dogs will receive a goodie bag.

Coming up

Furkids Puppy Success Classes

Nov. 28 and Dec. 19

Yappy Hour Room at the Sutherlin Dog Shelter, Cumming

A certified professional dog trainer will cover how puppies learn, potty training, socialization, common puppy challenges and foundational training skills. The 90-minute interactive class includes time for questions and discussion. Tickets are $60 per class. Register through Furkids.

SPORTS

Atlanta Gladiators

Nov. 20

Gas South Arena, Duluth

Catch the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators, on the ice.

Acworth Turkey Chase 5K

Nov. 21

Historic Downtown Acworth, Acworth

Run through downtown and along Lake Acworth in this Peachtree Road Race qualifier benefiting the Tackle Hunger program. Registration is $30 for the timed 5K, $20 for the untimed fun run and $5 for the Little Pilgrim Trot.

Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic

Nov. 21

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Atlanta

Watch 12 Georgia high school basketball teams compete in six games, beginning with Newton vs. Campbell in the girls’ matchup. The boys’ schedule includes Hillgrove vs. Cross Creek, Decatur vs. Holy Innocents’, Gainesville vs. Pace Academy, and Wheeler vs. McEachern, with the final game at 8:20 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for students; children under 6 get in free. All fans receive a Hawks T-shirt. A free Jr. Hawks basketball clinic for ages 8-15 will also be held before the games.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons — Kids Day

Nov. 22

State Farm Arena, Atlanta

The Hawks host the Pistons for the season’s first Kids Day game.

Den and Bear It

Nov. 22

Fort Mountain State Park, Chatsworth

A family program explores how black bears prepare for winter, with a chance to handle real bear skulls, claws and teeth. A parking fee is required.

Crime and Punishment Walking Tour

Nov. 22

Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site, Dahlonega

A ranger-led walk around the historic square explores local stories of bank robberies, gunfights and moonshine. The tour costs $5.

Whitewater Watch Hike

Nov. 22

Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls

Watch kayakers from the gorge’s "splash zone." The park describes the hike as strenuous and technical, with 800 feet of elevation on rocky terrain; a waiver and $15 fee are required.

JEEP & CAR SHOWS

Second Annual Veterans Day Show

Nov. 21

Lowe’s Home Improvement, Woodstock

The all-makes-and-models car, truck and motorcycle show benefits the Cherokee Homeless Veterans Program. Vehicle registration is $30 at the event. Enjoy food vendors, music, a 50/50 raffle, more than $1,000 in raffle prizes, and top 10 and specialty awards.

CruisIn’ to Christmas

Nov. 21

354 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan

The fifth annual toy drive and car show is free to attend. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child through age 18 to support the local community. A Christmas tree lighting will follow the cruise.