Why Ozzie Albies says this Atlanta Braves team feels like the 2021 champions

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The Brief The Atlanta Braves secured a dramatic comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers in Atlanta after a thrilling ninth-inning performance. Second baseman Ozzie Albies smashed a two-run walk-off home run to seal the 4-3 victory. This marks the team's 25th comeback victory of the season, drawing close comparisons to their 2021 championship run.



An electric ninth-inning rally lifted the Atlanta Braves to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday after Ozzie Albies crushed a dramatic walk-off home run.

Atlanta Braves rally

What we know:

The Atlanta Braves notched their 25th comeback win of the season on Saturday when Albies hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning. Albies drove an opposite-field shot toward the right-field corner off Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby to break a tie and secure the victory.

The veteran second baseman finished the game with three hits and is now batting .284 with 12 home runs this season. Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale started for Atlanta, allowing two unearned runs over 5 2/3 innings on the mound. First-year manager Walt Weiss noted the importance of the victory after the team dropped six of their previous seven games before rebounding with back-to-back wins against the National League Central-leading Brewers.

Unanswered game details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact pitching adjustments or roster lineups for the upcoming games later in the series. It remains unclear how Milwaukee plans to adjust its bullpen strategy following the tough ninth-inning loss.

Championship team comparisons

What they're saying:

"This team is really special," Albies said while comparing this roster's resilience to the 2021 World Series championship team. "I’ve been on this team a long time. Really special group each and every year, but this one I would say is in the top two. A special group, a great group of guys."

Weiss expressed agreement with the veteran's high praise. "It means a lot," Weiss said. "That’s coming from a pretty good source. I tend to agree with him. It’s a special group in a lot of ways."