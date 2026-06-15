Georgia women's track and field wins second straight NCAA title

The Brief The Georgia Bulldogs women's track and field team successfully defended their title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Bulldogs finished with 50 points in Eugene, Oregon to secure their title. Georgia is now the fifth program to win back-to-back outdoor titles.



Georgia women's track and field won the outdoor NCAA Championship for the second consecutive year.

What we know:

After capturing the indoor national title in March, the Bulldogs concluded their dominant season on Saturday night, finishing with 50 points to successfully defend their title at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

With its fourth national championship, Georgia became the fifth program to win back-to-back outdoor titles. The championship is also the second under head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert, who was hired in 2021.

By the numbers:

Adejah Hodge continued her historic season after setting a personal record in every 200-meter race she ran during the 2026 indoor season.

Hodge clocked a time of 21.68 seconds in the 200m, breaking the previous collegiate record of 21.80 and securing the national title while establishing a new NCAA standard in the event.

Hodge also broke Sha'Carri Richardson's NCAA record in the 100m with a time of 10.63 seconds, solidifying her place as the fifth-fastest woman in history.

Senior and 2026 NCAA Indoor 400m champion Dejanea Oakley ran a time of 48.79 seconds in the outdoor 400m, breaking the previous collegiate record of 48.89 that was set in 2024. The performance made her both a collegiate record holder and national champion.

Georgia's 4x400-meter relay team of Tiana Springer, Vimbayi Maisvorewa, Michelle Smith, and Dejanea Oakley reset the school record with a time of 3:20.96 while finishing as runners-up to Arkansas.

Springer led off the relay with a 50.07 split, while Oakley anchored the team with a 48.79 split.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Kaila Jackson, Adejah Hodge, Reign Redmond, and Jassani Carter finished third, the highest finish by a Georgia women's relay team in program history.

Nina Ndubuisi scored Georgia's first points of the meet with a sixth-place finish in the shot put, earning her fifth First-Team All-American honor.

Senior Ella Rush earned Second-Team All-American honors in the heptathlon to conclude her collegiate career, while sophomore Danah Nembhard claimed her first All-American honor following her finish in the women's triple jump.

What we don't know:

How the Bulldogs will adapt next season following the departure of key seniors, and how they plan to maintain this historic momentum to pursue a three-peat.