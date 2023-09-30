'The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry': Georgia takes on Auburn

article

The Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) are taking on the Auburn Tigers (3-1) Saturday in ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.'

Although the Dawgs have the No. 1 seed, it's no secret they're going into this at a disadvantage.

Star wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been waiting to make his season debut as he recovers from a back injury. He recently made a comeback and joined the team for practice this week.

Unfortunately, running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson also sat out the previous game against UAB due to an MCL and ankle injury, respectively. Starting defensive end Mykel Williams was also missing from the action due to an illness. Starting safety, Javon Bullard, is also on the road to recovery from an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2.

Still, Coach Kirby Smart says he's feeling happy and confident going into the game after his 85th career win against UAB. FOX 5's D.J. Shockley sat down for a one-on-one with him.

This game also marks quarterback Carson Beck's first road test. Pressure's on to see how he handles the away game excitement compared to his predecessor Stetson Bennett.

Will Beck and the Dawgs send the Tigers home licking their wounds? Only time will tell. Kick-off starts at 3:30 p.m.