Team of the Week pep rally at Habersham Central HS

Congrats to the Habersham Central High School Raiders - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

It took more than two decades for Habersham Central to beat their rivals from Toccoa, but the Raiders finally got it done with a 27-21 win over Stephens County last Friday night, their first win over the Indians since 1997.

That win and a strong voting effort on the High 5 Sports Facebook page helped the Raiders secure Team of the Week honors for Week 5 of the high school football season.

Good Day Atlanta invaded Mt. Airy on Thursday with a live pep rally hosted by Paul Milliken. The team received the coveted Hand Trophy for their hard work.