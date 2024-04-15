Steve Cannon to bid farewell to AMBSE after transformative 8-year tenure

Steve Cannon, vice chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE), will be retiring at the end of June. The announcement marks the end of an 8-year tenure which has seen substantial growth and innovation, notably with the launch of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United.

Cannon was appointed in 2016 by Arthur M. Blank, chairman and owner of the Blank Family of Businesses. In that time, his efforts significantly shaped the sports and entertainment landscape, contributing to the success of the Atlanta Falcons and the PGA TOUR Superstore, and emphasizing strong leadership and community engagement.

During his tenure, Cannon played a pivotal role in bringing to life several major projects, including the relocation of the U.S. Soccer Federation's headquarters to Atlanta and the groundbreaking for its first-ever national training center in Fayette County. His commitment to service is reflected in his statement, "I spent the last nine years pinching myself for having the opportunity to serve at the highest levels... and it has truly been the most significant chapter of my professional career."

Arthur M. Blank praised Cannon's contributions, stating, "Steve has been a great partner to me and a servant leader to so many others. His leadership has not only elevated our businesses but has also been instrumental in developing future leaders and making a lasting impact on our community."

Cannon’s influence extended beyond business and sports. His dedication to sustainability led to Mercedes-Benz Stadium becoming the first professional sports stadium in North America to achieve LEED Platinum Certification. The stadium also set new standards in customer experience and was recognized for its innovative food and beverage offerings.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Cannon has been a strong advocate for America's military families. His efforts have earned him the NFL’s Salute to Service Award among other accolades. Looking ahead, Cannon plans to focus more on philanthropic activities, particularly through the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund and TAPS, continuing his life-long commitment to service.

Earlier this year, along with the hiring of Raheem Morris as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, there was a restructuring of the AMBSE structure.