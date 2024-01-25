Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:27 AM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:46 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coweta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM EST, Cobb County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Atlanta Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as head coach: report

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
5:12PM
Atlanta Falcons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the sideline during an NFC Divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

ATLANTA - It appears the Atlanta Falcons have found their new head coach.

 According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, and a report by ESPN, the Dirty Birds are expected to hire Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith as head coach.

That means former New England Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick is still looking for a job.

This will be the second time Morris will be coaching the Falcons. He was named interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired. The team finished 4-7 under his leadership.

Prior to that, Morris helped to lead the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they faced the New England Patriots in 2017 as an assistant coach and secondary coach.

Morris brings more than 21 years of coaching experience to the Falcons.

He has also had coaching stints with Tampa Bay, Kansas State, Washington, and the Los Angeles Rams.

The 47-year-old completed his second interview with Atlanta this past Tuesday. He was also being interviewed by the Seahawks, Panthers and Commanders.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.