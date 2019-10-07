St. Louis ties NLDS against Braves, Game 5 in Atlanta Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves will have to wait for one more game to see if they advance into the Postseason to the NL Championship Series. The St. Louis Cardinals tied the best-of-five series Monday with their 5-4 win over the Braves in extra innings.

The Cardinals got on the board early with Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hammering in back-to-back home runs in the 1st inning.

The Braves responded in the 3rd inning with a sac-fly by Ozzie Albies bringing Dansby Swanson home, making it 2-1.

Ozuna would hit another home run in the bottom of the 4th, giving the Cardinals a 4-2 lead.

The Braves came up to bat in the 5th inning ready to respond. Swanson scores a hit and Adam Duvall was able to bring him home. Minutes later, Albies fires a 2-run homer on the first pitch, giving the braves a 4-3 lead.

The Braves would leave six men on base in the next two innings.

The bottom of the 8th, the Cardinals with a man on second would bat him in to tie up the game.

Ronald Acuna, Jr. would get his 4th Postseason hit in the 9th, but would be left stranded on second base.

Braves pitcher Shane Greene allowed a leadoff single, but left the runner stranded at second, sending the game into extra innings.

The Cardinals were able to bring a runner home in the bottom of the 10th.

The best-of-five series shifts back to Atlanta on Wednesday. First pitch is at 5:02 p.m.