Soulja Boy to headline halftime show during Hawks' playoff game

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The Brief Soulja Boy will headline halftime at the Hawks’ playoff game Thursday night. Pastor Troy and Mike Clark Jr. are also part of the game’s entertainment lineup. The Hawks will host New York at 7 p.m. and give fans free playoff T-shirts.



The Atlanta Hawks are adding major musical acts to their first home playoff game as they look to even their series against New York.

What we know:

The team announced Soulja Boy will perform at halftime Thursday night at State Farm Arena, with Atlanta hip-hop artist Pastor Troy set to hype up the crowd during a break in the game.

Macon native Mike Clark Jr. will sing the national anthem ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Hawks, who trail the series 1-0, are known for their in-game entertainment and are aiming to create a high-energy playoff atmosphere.

Fans attending the game will also receive a free red 2026 playoffs T-shirt while supplies last.