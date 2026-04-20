Soulja Boy to headline halftime show during Hawks' playoff game
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ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks are adding major musical acts to their first home playoff game as they look to even their series against New York.
What we know:
The team announced Soulja Boy will perform at halftime Thursday night at State Farm Arena, with Atlanta hip-hop artist Pastor Troy set to hype up the crowd during a break in the game.
Macon native Mike Clark Jr. will sing the national anthem ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Hawks, who trail the series 1-0, are known for their in-game entertainment and are aiming to create a high-energy playoff atmosphere.
Fans attending the game will also receive a free red 2026 playoffs T-shirt while supplies last.