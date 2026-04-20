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Soulja Boy to headline halftime show during Hawks' playoff game

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  April 20, 2026 12:57pm EDT
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Soulja Boy. Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks

The Brief

    • Soulja Boy will headline halftime at the Hawks’ playoff game Thursday night.
    • Pastor Troy and Mike Clark Jr. are also part of the game’s entertainment lineup.
    • The Hawks will host New York at 7 p.m. and give fans free playoff T-shirts.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks are adding major musical acts to their first home playoff game as they look to even their series against New York.

What we know:

The team announced Soulja Boy will perform at halftime Thursday night at State Farm Arena, with Atlanta hip-hop artist Pastor Troy set to hype up the crowd during a break in the game. 

Macon native Mike Clark Jr. will sing the national anthem ahead of the 7 p.m. tipoff.

The Hawks, who trail the series 1-0, are known for their in-game entertainment and are aiming to create a high-energy playoff atmosphere. 

Fans attending the game will also receive a free red 2026 playoffs T-shirt while supplies last.

The Source

  • Information provided via press release from Atlanta Hawks. 

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