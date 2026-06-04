Two suspects wanted after locked scooter stolen on 18th St. NW in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects captured on camera stealing a locked scooter on 18th St. NW last Saturday.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
Two suspects stole a scooter that was locked outside the Target store located at 18th St. NW and 18th Street NW at approximately 7:10 p.m. last Saturday.
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit released a photo and a video of the suspects in an effort to identify them.
Search for suspects
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the names or descriptions of the two people seen in the shared media.
It remains unclear who owns the scooter or what the total damage estimate is for the stolen property.
Anonymous tip reward
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspects can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to remain eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Crime Stoppers bulletin and preliminary case details provided by the Atlanta Police Department Public Affairs Unit.