LaGrange police searching for apartment 'Peeping Tom'

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The Brief LaGrange police are searching for a man accused of peeking into windows at local apartment complexes. Investigators worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to create a sketch based on witness descriptions. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the late-night incidents on Old Airport Road to call detectives.



A "Peeping Tom" is targeting apartment complexes on Old Airport Road, prompting a joint investigation to identify the man sneaking around windows during the night.

LaGrange window peeper

What we know:

LaGrange police have received multiple complaints regarding a man peeking into apartment windows along Old Airport Road. The encounters began in April and typically happen during the late-night and early morning hours. Witnesses described the suspect as a younger Black man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a stocky build.

To help identify the suspect, the LaGrange Police Department teamed up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to construct a sketch based on descriptions from witnesses. Officials are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the drawing.

Missing suspect details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of apartment complexes targeted or how many victims have come forward since April. Police have not released information regarding whether the man has attempted to enter any homes or if he has targeted specific individuals.

Confidential tip options

What you can do:

Individuals who want to share information but wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system. You can send details through the Tip411 mobile application, log onto the online portal, or text the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.