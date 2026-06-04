LaGrange police searching for apartment 'Peeping Tom'
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A "Peeping Tom" is targeting apartment complexes on Old Airport Road, prompting a joint investigation to identify the man sneaking around windows during the night.
LaGrange window peeper
What we know:
LaGrange police have received multiple complaints regarding a man peeking into apartment windows along Old Airport Road. The encounters began in April and typically happen during the late-night and early morning hours. Witnesses described the suspect as a younger Black man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a stocky build.
To help identify the suspect, the LaGrange Police Department teamed up with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to construct a sketch based on descriptions from witnesses. Officials are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the drawing.
Missing suspect details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of apartment complexes targeted or how many victims have come forward since April. Police have not released information regarding whether the man has attempted to enter any homes or if he has targeted specific individuals.
Confidential tip options
What you can do:
Individuals who want to share information but wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system. You can send details through the Tip411 mobile application, log onto the online portal, or text the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the LaGrange Police Department, who explained the details of the investigation and provided a suspect sketch constructed with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.