Snitker finishes third in NL Manager of the Year voting

Braves manager Brian Snitker finished third in National League Manager of the Year voting, one year after winning the award for the first time.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt took home the honor for the first time less than a week after his mother's passing, Shildt was honored for piloting the St. Louis Cardinals back into the playoffs, narrowly beating Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.

Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job, even though Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

